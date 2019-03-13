New Cars and Bikes in India

Fiat Chrysler To Recall 863,000 Vehicles Over Emissions In The US

The voluntary recall involves models of the Dodge Journey, Avenger and Caliber and Chrysler 200 sedans as well as the Jeep Compass and Patriot SUVs produced for model years 2011 and 2016

View Photos
FCA will replace the catalytic converters on the affected vehicles.

Fiat Chrysler will recall nearly 863,000 SUVs and sedans that failed to meet federal emissions standards, US regulators announced Wednesday. The voluntary recall involves models of the Dodge Journey, Avenger and Caliber and Chrysler 200 sedans as well as the Jeep Compass and Patriot SUVs produced for model years 2011 and 2016, according to a statement from the US Environmental Protection Agency.

The scale of the recall means it will be carried out in phases this year, beginning with the oldest vehicles, and owners may continue to drive their vehicles in the meantime, the agency said in a statement.

Jeep

Jeep Cars

Compass

Wrangler Unlimited

Grand Cherokee

FCA will replace the catalytic converters on the affected vehicles.

The company said the EPA's statement "reflects a new policy for announcing routine emissions recalls."

"This campaign has no safety implications. Nor are there any associated fines," Fiat Chrysler said in a statement. "This issue was discovered by FCA during routine in-use emissions testing and reported to the agency."

0 Comments

The recall comes two months after the auto giant agreed to pay US and local authorities for $515 million to resolve charges it had installed "defeat devices" on different cars to cheat on emissions tests -- something the company claimed at the time was unintentional



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Jeep Compass with Immediate Rivals

Jeep Compass
Jeep
Compass
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra
Scorpio
Nissan Terrano
Nissan
Terrano
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai
Creta
Honda BR-V
Honda
BR-V
Renault Duster
Renault
Duster
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra
Thar
TAGS :
Jeep Jeep Compass Fiat Chrsyler Emissions Scandal Fiat Chrsyler

Latest News

Fiat Chrysler To Recall 863,000 Vehicles Over Emissions In The US
Fiat Chrysler To Recall 863,000 Vehicles Over Emissions In The US
Auto Sales Decline By 8 Per Cent In February 2019; Two-Wheeler Inventory At Alarming Levels: FADA
Auto Sales Decline By 8 Per Cent In February 2019; Two-Wheeler Inventory At Alarming Levels: FADA
Toyota Announces Offers Of Up to Rs. 1.2 Lakh In March 2019
Toyota Announces Offers Of Up to Rs. 1.2 Lakh In March 2019
Jawa To Commence Nationwide Deliveries This Month
Jawa To Commence Nationwide Deliveries This Month
Steelbird Launches New Social Networking and E-Commerce Platform
Steelbird Launches New Social Networking and E-Commerce Platform
Honda Updates Commuter Range With CBS & ABS Ahead Of March 31 Deadline
Honda Updates Commuter Range With CBS & ABS Ahead Of March 31 Deadline
Royal Enfield Trials 350 & 500 Scrambler Motorcycle Teased
Royal Enfield Trials 350 & 500 Scrambler Motorcycle Teased
2019 Ford Figo Facelift: Variants, Features, And Specifications Leaked
2019 Ford Figo Facelift: Variants, Features, And Specifications Leaked
Volkswagen Says To Cut Up To 7,000 Jobs At VW Brand By 2023
Volkswagen Says To Cut Up To 7,000 Jobs At VW Brand By 2023
Porsche 917 Concept Pays Homage To The 1970 917 Le Mans Winner On 50th Anniversary
Porsche 917 Concept Pays Homage To The 1970 917 Le Mans Winner On 50th Anniversary
Volkswagen Vows To Build 22 Million Electric Vehicles Over Next Decade
Volkswagen Vows To Build 22 Million Electric Vehicles Over Next Decade
Toyota, Japan Space Agency To Develop Moon Rover
Toyota, Japan Space Agency To Develop Moon Rover
Nissan Says To Stop Producing Infiniti Cars In UK
Nissan Says To Stop Producing Infiniti Cars In UK
2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe Launch: What To Expect
2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe Launch: What To Expect
2019 Ford Figo Facelift Revealed
2019 Ford Figo Facelift Revealed

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Jeep Cars

Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
₹ 17.95 - 26.71 Lakh *
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
₹ 68.67 - 79.02 Lakh *
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
₹ 87.84 Lakh - 1.25 Crore *
x
Royal Enfield Trials 350 & 500 Scrambler Motorcycle Teased
Royal Enfield Trials 350 & 500 Scrambler Motorcycle Teased
Honda Updates Commuter Range With CBS & ABS Ahead Of March 31 Deadline
Honda Updates Commuter Range With CBS & ABS Ahead Of March 31 Deadline
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Base Variants Discontinued
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Base Variants Discontinued
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities