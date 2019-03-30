New Cars and Bikes in India

Fiat Chrysler To Cut Shift, 1,500 Jobs At Canadian Minivan Plant

The Italian-American automaker said in a statement the elimination of a shift, which will take effect on Sept. 30, was to address slowing global demand.

Fiat would offer retirement packages to eligible employees.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Thursday it will eliminate one shift at its Windsor, Ontario, assembly plant where it builds minivans, resulting in the loss of 1,500 jobs.

The Italian-American automaker said in a statement the elimination of a shift, which will take effect on Sept. 30, was to address slowing global demand. The company said it would offer retirement packages to eligible employees and attempt to place indefinitely laid off hourly employees in open full-time positions. Earlier this week, Canadian media outlets reported Fiat Chrysler would idle the plant for two weeks in April, the third time this year the plant has been temporarily closed.

