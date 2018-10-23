New Cars and Bikes in India

Fiat Chrysler Sells Magneti Marelli For $7.1 Billion

The agreement represents a transaction value of 6.2 billion Euros. The Transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2019 and is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

View Photos
The new entity will operate out of nearly 200 facilities and R&D centres across the globe

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its automotive components business Magneti Marelli S.p.A. to CK Holdings Co., Ltd, a holding company of Calsonic Kansei Corporation. Following the closing of the Transaction, CK Holdings will be renamed as Magneti Marelli CK Holdings. The combined businesses of Calsonic Kansei and Magneti Marelli will create the world's 7th largest global independent automotive components supplier based on total revenues.

The agreement represents a transaction value of 6.2 billion Euros ($7.1 billion). The Transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2019 and is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The new entity will operate out of nearly 200 facilities and R&D centres across Europe, Japan, the Americas, and Asia Pacific.

FCA has also agreed to a multi-year supply agreement that will further strengthen a mutually beneficial relationship for both Magneti Marelli and FCA's expanding model range and which will sustain Magneti Marelli's Italian business operations, positioning it strongly for continued growth and success in the future. The combined company will be led by Beda Bolzenius, currently CEO of Calsonic Kansei, based in Japan. Ermanno Ferrari, CEO of Magneti Marelli, will join the Magneti Marelli CK Holdings board.

0 Comments

Mike Manley, CEO of FCA, said: "Having carefully examined a range of options to enable Magneti Marelli to express its full potential in the next phase of its development, this combination with Calsonic Kansei has emerged as an ideal opportunity to accelerate Magneti Marelli's future growth for the benefit of its customers and its outstanding people. The combined business will continue to be among FCA's most important business partners and we would like to see that relationship grow even further in the future. The transaction also recognises the full strategic value of Magneti Marelli and is another important step in our relentless focus on value creation."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Magnetti Marelli Fiat Chrysler FCA Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CK Holdings Calsonic Kansei

Latest News

Fiat Chrysler Sells Magneti Marelli For $7.1 Billion
Fiat Chrysler Sells Magneti Marelli For $7.1 Billion
TVS Motor Company Revenue Grows By 22 Per Cent
TVS Motor Company Revenue Grows By 22 Per Cent
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Launched In India, Prices Starting At Rs 3.89 lakh
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Launched In India, Prices Starting At Rs 3.89 lakh
BMW To Recall 1 Million Cars Globally Over Fire Hazard
BMW To Recall 1 Million Cars Globally Over Fire Hazard
2019 Ducati Panigale V4 R Spotted Testing
2019 Ducati Panigale V4 R Spotted Testing
2018 Hyundai Santro Receives 23,500 Bookings In Just 12 Days
2018 Hyundai Santro Receives 23,500 Bookings In Just 12 Days
2018 Hyundai Santro CNG: All You Need to Know
2018 Hyundai Santro CNG: All You Need to Know
MV Agusta F4 Claudio Limited Edition Model Unveiled
MV Agusta F4 Claudio Limited Edition Model Unveiled
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Launch Highlights
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Launch Highlights
2018 Hyundai Santro: What To Expect
2018 Hyundai Santro: What To Expect
50,000 Units Of The Honda Amaze Sold In 5 Months
50,000 Units Of The Honda Amaze Sold In 5 Months
Hero Destini 125: Top 5 Features
Hero Destini 125: Top 5 Features
New Hyundai Santro: Top 10 Facts We Know So Far
New Hyundai Santro: Top 10 Facts We Know So Far
Hero Destini 125: All You Need To Know
Hero Destini 125: All You Need To Know
Fiat Agrees to Sell Parts Unit Marelli to KKR's Calsonic Kansei
Fiat Agrees to Sell Parts Unit Marelli to KKR's Calsonic Kansei

Latest Cars

2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.4
Datsun Go

Datsun Go

₹ 3.59 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

₹ 5.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Datsun Go+

Datsun Go+

₹ 4.17 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.5
Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V

₹ 32.9 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.4
Ford Figo Aspire

Ford Figo Aspire

₹ 6.21 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Fiat models

Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat Punto Evo
₹ 5.82 - 8.4 Lakh *
Fiat Linea Classic
Fiat Linea Classic
₹ 7.26 - 9.08 Lakh *
Fiat Linea
Fiat Linea
₹ 8.04 - 11.2 Lakh *
Fiat Urban Cross
Fiat Urban Cross
₹ 7.62 - 10.98 Lakh *
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat Punto Pure
₹ 5.25 - 6.26 Lakh *
Fiat Avventura
Fiat Avventura
₹ 8 - 9.84 Lakh *
View More
x
BMW To Recall 1 Million Cars Globally Over Fire Hazard
BMW To Recall 1 Million Cars Globally Over Fire Hazard
Hyundai New Santro is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai New Santro is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2018 Hyundai Santro Receives 23,500 Bookings In Just 12 Days
2018 Hyundai Santro Receives 23,500 Bookings In Just 12 Days
Hero Destini 125 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 54,650
Hero Destini 125 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 54,650
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities