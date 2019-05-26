New Cars and Bikes in India

Fiat Chrysler In Talks To Forge Extensive Ties With Renault

Reports suggest that Fiat Chrysler and Renault are seeking to join forces to tackle structural challenges facing the global auto industry.

Fiat Chrysler is in advanced discussions to forge extensive ties with Frances's Renault, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing multiple people informed on the talks. The paper said the carmakers were seeking to join forces to tackle structural challenges facing the global auto industry.

An agreement might ultimately lead FCA to join the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance in the future, some of these people added, while also warning that this outcome would mean taking a complicated path that would involve winning over Japan's Nissan.

The paper cited Renault and FCA as declining to comment and said a spokesman for Nissan did not reply to a request for comment.

Renault spokespeople did not return phone calls seeking commen

