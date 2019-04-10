Fiat Chrysler Auto Expands India Footprint; Has 82 Dealerships In India

Fiat Chrysler Auto is in the process of expanding its India business and it recently opened its 82nd point of sale in India. At present, FCA has its presence in 70 cities and town in India which include all-brand showrooms that sell Jeep, Fiat and Abarth vehicles along with Jeep Connect showrooms, which are premium retail outlets that cater to potential customers in satellite cities and towns. The company recently inaugurated two all-brand showrooms in Bengaluru along with a new all-brand showroom in Panjim, Goa along with two new Jeep Connect showrooms in Ajmer, Rajasthan and Patiala, Punjab. Along with sales points, Jeep is also increasing its after sales touch points in India. At present, the company has 84 Mopar (mobility and parts) workshops.

(The next launch from Jeep in India will be the Compass Trailhawk)

Kevin Flynn, President and Managing Director, FCA India said, "Our vision was to have a growing retail and after-sales network which could strategically complement our growing volumes in the market. With 82 retail outlets in 70 towns and cities we are covering a significant amount of landmass and customer base. We have grown over 50 per cent in our retail network since the Jeep Compass launch in August 2017. Our effort has been to maintain consistency in our network expansion and ensure excellence in customer experience along with improved service coverage."

The company's last launch was the Jeep Compass Sport Plus Variant, which is priced at ₹ 15.99 lakh and is positioned above the base Sport variant, getting more features. Jeep has two new products coming up in India which are the Trailhawk variant of the Jeep Compass and the new-generation Wrangler Unlimited.

