New Cars and Bikes in India

Fiat Chrysler And Foxconn Plan Chinese Electric Vehicle Joint Venture

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Taiwan's Hon Hai (2317.TW) are negotiating a 50-50 joint venture, Hon Hai said in a statement. Hon Hai would hold its 50% share both directly and indirectly and its direct shareholding would not exceed 40%.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Taiwan's Hon Hai (2317.TW) are negotiating a 50-50 joint venture.

Italian American automaker Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) and the parent of iPhone assembler Foxconn plan to set up a joint venture to manufacture electric vehicles and to engage in the business of wirelessly connected vehicles, Hon Hai said on Thursday.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Taiwan's Hon Hai (2317.TW) are negotiating a 50-50 joint venture, Hon Hai said in a statement. Hon Hai would hold its 50% share both directly and indirectly and its direct shareholding would not exceed 40%.

Fiat

Fiat Cars

Linea

Linea Classic

Avventura

Punto Pure

Punto Evo

Urban Cross

Hon Hai is the parent of Foxconn (601138.SS) (6088.HK), the Chinese assembler of Apple iPhones.FCA last month reached a binding agreement for a $50 billion tie-up with France's PSA (PEUP.PA) that will create the world's No. 4 carmaker.

The joint venture with Hon Hai will produce vehicles for the Chinese market, but many details of the accord are still to be worked out, one source close to the matter said, adding that a final deal was expected to be signed in the coming months.

Foxconn has been investing heavily in a variety of future transportation ventures for several years, including Didi Chuxing, the Chinese ride services giant, and Chinese electric vehicle startups Byton and Xpeng.Foxconn also has invested in Chinese battery giant CATL and a variety of other mostly Chinese transportation tech start-ups.

0 Comments

FCA is set to launch its first full-electric model - the 500 small car - this year.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Fiat Linea with Immediate Rivals

Fiat Linea
Fiat
Linea

Popular Fiat Cars

Fiat Linea
Fiat Linea
₹ 8.04 - 11.2 Lakh *
Fiat Linea Classic
Fiat Linea Classic
₹ 7.26 - 9.08 Lakh *
Fiat Avventura
Fiat Avventura
₹ 8 - 9.84 Lakh *
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat Punto Pure
₹ 5.25 - 6.26 Lakh *
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat Punto Evo
₹ 5.82 - 8.4 Lakh *
Fiat Urban Cross
Fiat Urban Cross
₹ 7.62 - 10.98 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
JAWA Perak is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Perak is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Sells Over 29,000 Units Of The Ciaz In 2019
Maruti Suzuki Sells Over 29,000 Units Of The Ciaz In 2019
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities