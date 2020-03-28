Fiat 500e Unveiled Online In Milan During Coronavirus Outbreak; Bookings Open

In today's day and age, the virtual world and social media have taken precedence over everything else. No wonder a lot of automotive manufacturers are moving to that platform to unveil their cars and bikes. But it comes in handy during the coronavirus pandemic where social distancing is the need of the hour. The all-electric Fiat 500e that now steps into its third-generation was supposed to break cover at the Geneva Motor Show which had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. So, the Italian carmaker took to online streaming channels and social media to unveil the car.

The Fiat 500e gets new LED headlights fringed with DRLs.

First things first, the original design and silhouette of the Fiat 500 is retained and the major differentiation is the new grille. Wait! Actually there is no radiator grille, in fact, it's one of the sexiest looking models without a grille. It's also been one of the most fashionable and trendy design of all times with short and curvy proportions and the electric version is no different. Minimal but sharp sculpting on the hood, wheel arches and along the profile is complemented with smooth body work and tapering pillars both at the front and rear, adding to the appeal. Then, there are elements like new LED headlights fringed with DRLs, E-Shaped motifs in the LED taillights and new 500 badging at both ends adding a dash of sparkle. It's always been a runabout and continues to be so measuring at 3630 mm in length, 1690 in width and 1480 mm in height and runs on beautiful 17-inch alloy wheels finished in black.

The Fiat 500e runs on beautiful 17-inch alloy wheels finished in black.

Powering the new Fiat 500e is a 42 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that runs an electric motor putting out 116 bhp, good enough to do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 9.0 seconds while the top-speed is limited to 150 kmph. The battery pack can be charged up to 80 per cent in 35 mins using an 85 kW fast charger or can be charged completely in 14 hours through a home charger that comes standard with the car. Interestingly, you can also charge the car for 50 kms in just five minutes, enough to get you out of a stranded situation while a full charge gives you a range of 320 kms as per the WLTP cycle. As the last resort, there is also a Sherpa mode which can get you back to home or office by optimising all the juice left in the battery.

The LED taillights gets E-Shaped motifs.

Other modes available are Normal and Range while it also gets features like a range of drive-assist electronics along with level 2 autonomous features including autonomous braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control. Moreover, it's also a connected car featuring Fiat's latest and advanced Uconnect 10.25-inch infotainment system along with a 7.0-inch instrument panel. What also deserves a mention is the key fob of the 500e which actually replicates a black pebble and that's something exquisite, having quite the feel.

The Fiat 500e is a connected car featuring Fiat's latest 10.25-inch infotainment system.

While we Indians still need to wait for the Fiat 500e to arrive at our shores, the European buyers can order it now for 500 Euros. After the world gets back to normalcy, the fully loaded La Prima cabriolet launch edition will be available at a special price of 37,500 Euros and Fiat will initially only manufacture 500 units of the new Fiat 500e, sporting the La Prima badge on the quarter glass window line. And, very few of those who want it to be really exclusive, Well! Fiat has got three one-off 500e cars designed by the very best of the lifestyle world- Giorgio Armani, Kartell and Bvlgari where the latter contains gold dust in the paint.

