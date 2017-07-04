FIA To Take No Further Action Over Baku Incident After Vettel's Full Apology

Formula 1's governing body - the FIA has ruled that it will be taking no further action over the Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton clash at last week's Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The FIA officials met on 3rd July to take further action on the incident, but the Ferrari driver admitted full responsibility and apologised for the same. The incident occurred when the drivers were preparing to re-start in with Hamilton leading the pack. Vettel accused Hamilton of brake testing him, having run into the back of the latter's Mercedes W08 while behind the safety car.

In a statement on his website, Sebastian Vettel said, "During the re-start lap, I got surprised by Lewis and ran into the back of his car. With hindsight, I don't believe he had any bad intentions. In the heat of the action I then overreacted, and therefore I want to apologise to Lewis directly, as well as to all the people who were watching the race. I realise that I was not setting a good example.

"I had no intention at any time to put Lewis in danger, but I understand that I caused a dangerous situation. Therefore, I would like to apologise to the FIA. I accept and respect the decisions that were taken at today's meeting in Paris, as well as the penalty imposed by the Stewards in Baku. I love this sport and I am determined to represent it in a way that can be an example for future generations."

Following the incident, Vettel was given a 10-second stop and go penalty by the race stewards but for what appeared to be a retaliatory contact with Hamilton after the first collision. Both drivers clearly showed their displeasure after the race, which cost Hamilton a win despite leading the Azerbaijan GP. However, with Vettel's full apology and a pledge from the four-time world champion to devote personal time to the education of drivers in junior Formulae, the FIA has now closed the matter.

With respect to driver standings, the Ferrari driver continues to lead the 2017 season with 153 points while Lewis Hamilton is catching up with 139 points. Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas is third ahead of Daniel Ricciardo with 111 points. The next race F1 race is scheduled from 7-9th July in Austria and will be held at the famous Red Bull Ring. Hamilton will certainly be looking at securing some crucial points in this one. Due to this incident, President Jean Todt has instructed that no road safety activities should be endorsed by Sebastian Vettel until the end of this year.

Commenting on the decision, FIA President Jean Todt said: "Top level sport is an intense environment in which tempers can flare. However, it is the role of top sportsmen to deal with that pressure calmly and to conduct themselves in a manner that not only respects the regulations of the sport but which befits the elevated status they enjoy. Sportsmen must be cognisant of the impact their behaviour can have on those who look up to them. They are heroes and role models and to millions of fans worldwide and must conduct themselves accordingly."