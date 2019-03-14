New Cars and Bikes in India

FIA Director Charlie Whiting Passes Away

Charlie Whiting had begun his F1 career in 1977 working with the Hasketh team and later moved to Brabham in the 1980s. He joined the federation in 1988 and had been the Race Director since 1997.

View Photos

FIA Director of Formula One, Charlie Whiting passed away this morning on March 14, 2019, in Melbourne at the aged of 66 years. The death is a result of pulmonary embolism, and just three days before the Australian Grand Prix which will open the 2019 F1 season. Whiting had begun his F1 career in 1977 working with the Hasketh team and later moved to Bernie Ecclestone's Brabham in the 1980s. He joined the federation in 1988 and had been the Race Director since 1997. Whiting was responsible for all activities on track including safety, starting the race and enforcing rules and regulations.

Speaking on Charlie Whiting's demise, FIA President Jean Todt said, “It is with immense sadness that I learned of Charlie's sudden passing. I have known Charlie Whiting for many years and he has been a great Race Director, a central and inimitable figure in Formula One who embodied the ethics and spirit of this fantastic sport. Formula 1 has lost a faithful friend and a charismatic ambassador in Charlie. All my thoughts, those of the FIA and entire motor sport community go out to his family, friends, and all Formula One lovers.”

Formula1, Managing Director, Motorsports, Ross Brawn said, “I have known Charlie for all of my racing life. We worked as mechanics together, became friends and spent so much time together at race tracks across the world. I was filled with immense sadness when I heard the tragic news. I'm devastated. It is a great loss not only for me personally but also the entire Formula 1 family, the FIA and motorsport as a whole. All our thoughts go out to his family.”

0 Comments

The team's paid tribute to Whiting at the track ahead of the Australian GP with the first race of the season set to begin on Sunday. Red Bull said that F1 had lost one of its most loyal and hardworking ambassadors. Speaking about Whiting, Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner said, "Charlie has played a key role in this sport and has been the referee and voice of reason as Race Director for many years. He was a man with great integrity who performed a difficult role in a balanced way. At heart, he was a racer with his origins stretching back to his time at Hesketh and the early days of Brabham."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Charlie Whiting Charlie Whiting FIA FIA Formula 1 F1 2019

Latest News

Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
FIA Director Charlie Whiting Passes Away
FIA Director Charlie Whiting Passes Away
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special, Street Glide Special Launch Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Price, Images
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special, Street Glide Special Launch Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Price, Images
Fiat Chrysler To Recall 863,000 Vehicles Over Emissions In The US
Fiat Chrysler To Recall 863,000 Vehicles Over Emissions In The US
Auto Sales Decline By 8 Per Cent In February 2019; Two-Wheeler Inventory At Alarming Levels: FADA
Auto Sales Decline By 8 Per Cent In February 2019; Two-Wheeler Inventory At Alarming Levels: FADA
Toyota Announces Offers Of Up to Rs. 1.2 Lakh In March 2019
Toyota Announces Offers Of Up to Rs. 1.2 Lakh In March 2019
Jawa To Commence Nationwide Deliveries This Month
Jawa To Commence Nationwide Deliveries This Month
Steelbird Launches New Social Networking and E-Commerce Platform
Steelbird Launches New Social Networking and E-Commerce Platform
Honda Updates Commuter Range With CBS & ABS Ahead Of March 31 Deadline
Honda Updates Commuter Range With CBS & ABS Ahead Of March 31 Deadline
Royal Enfield Trials 350 & 500 Scrambler Motorcycle Teased
Royal Enfield Trials 350 & 500 Scrambler Motorcycle Teased
2019 Ford Figo Facelift: Variants, Features, And Specifications Leaked
2019 Ford Figo Facelift: Variants, Features, And Specifications Leaked
Volkswagen Says To Cut Up To 7,000 Jobs At VW Brand By 2023
Volkswagen Says To Cut Up To 7,000 Jobs At VW Brand By 2023
Porsche 917 Concept Pays Homage To The 1970 917 Le Mans Winner On 50th Anniversary
Porsche 917 Concept Pays Homage To The 1970 917 Le Mans Winner On 50th Anniversary
Volkswagen Vows To Build 22 Million Electric Vehicles Over Next Decade
Volkswagen Vows To Build 22 Million Electric Vehicles Over Next Decade
Toyota, Japan Space Agency To Develop Moon Rover
Toyota, Japan Space Agency To Develop Moon Rover

Latest Cars

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

₹ 10.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.64 - 6.33 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.04 - 10.55 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Trials 350 & 500 Scrambler Motorcycle Teased
Royal Enfield Trials 350 & 500 Scrambler Motorcycle Teased
Honda Updates Commuter Range With CBS & ABS Ahead Of March 31 Deadline
Honda Updates Commuter Range With CBS & ABS Ahead Of March 31 Deadline
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Base Variants Discontinued
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Base Variants Discontinued
Jawa To Commence Nationwide Deliveries This Month
Jawa To Commence Nationwide Deliveries This Month
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities