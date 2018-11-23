New Cars and Bikes in India

Festive Season 2018: Auto Industry Records Sluggish Sales

Rise in fuel prices and onetime payment of insurance premium has led to negative customer sentiments.

View Photos
PV sales was down 14 per cent while two-wheeler sales were down 13 per cent this festive season.

The festive season is generally the period when all the automakers try to cash in on the market demand. However, this year customer sentiments have not been as positive as before and that has reflected quite significantly on the sales  during the 42 days of the festive period. According to the data published by the Federation Of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), retail sales of passenger vehicles posted a de-growth of 14 per cent selling 287,717 units in the festive period 2018 compared to 333,456 units which were sold in the same period last year. The sales to two-wheelers too witnessed a slump of 13 per cent at 15,83,276 units sold during the festive season compared to 18,11,703 units which were sold in last year.

42 Days Festival Period 10 October, 2018 - 20 November, 2018 21 September 2017, - 01 November, 2017 Change
Passenger Vehicles 287,717 333,456 -14 %
Two Wheelers 15,83,276 18,11,703 -13 %

Various macro and micro economy factors such as rise in the prices of crude oil, rise in fuel retail prices and onetime payment of three years' insurance premium have affected customer sentiments which has led to subdued sales during the festive season this year. FADA President, Ashish Harsharaj Kale said, "We have not seen such a dull festive season, in the past few years as many negative factors came into play during this season which weakened the consumer sentiment and postponed their purchase decision. It is a matter of deep concern for our dealership community. Higher de-growth was seen in the Navratri and Dussehra festivals. However, with fuel prices starting their downward trend in October end, Diwali season saw a sales uptick. Dealer inventory levels in both these segments are high substantially as a result which is a matter of great concern."

Also Read: Passenger Vehicle Segment Records 1.55 Per Cent Growth In October

Commenting on the subdued demand, Puneet Anand, Sr. GM & Head Marketing, Hyundai India said, "We've outperformed the industry growing at a rate of 5 per cent thanks to our new models like the Hyundai Santro and Elite i20 facelift. However, the demand overall for the industry has been sluggish mainly due to rise in fuel prices and change in policies like onetime payment of insurance premium which have affected the customer sentiments."

Veejay Ram Nakra- Sr. Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mahindra had a similar viewpoint, "The three main reasons of the weak demand are- rise in retail prices of petrol and diesel which has led to a weak demand specially in the Tier 2 and rural markets, onetime payment of insurance premium and a weak rupee against dollar which has affected various sectors."

Also Read: Car Sales October 2018: Maruti, Toyota Sales Stay Flat While Ford, Hyundai See Growth

0 Comments

 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
2018 Festive Season Festive car sales festive season 2018 Auto sales Car Sales 2018 Passenger vehicle sales Passenger Vehicle October Sales

Latest News

KTM 200 Duke ABS Launched, Priced At Rs. 1.6 lakh
KTM 200 Duke ABS Launched, Priced At Rs. 1.6 lakh
Festive Season 2018: Auto Industry Records Sluggish Sales
Festive Season 2018: Auto Industry Records Sluggish Sales
Jawa 42: What Does The Number 42 Mean?
Jawa 42: What Does The Number 42 Mean?
2019 Hyundai Elantra Facelift Spotted Testing In India
2019 Hyundai Elantra Facelift Spotted Testing In India
Volvo India To Launch 4 New Electrified Cars In 3 Years
Volvo India To Launch 4 New Electrified Cars In 3 Years
Mahindra Alturas G4: All You Need To Know
Mahindra Alturas G4: All You Need To Know
Groupe PSA And CK Birla Group Inaugurate First Powertrain Plant In India
Groupe PSA And CK Birla Group Inaugurate First Powertrain Plant In India
Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Sent To Solitary Cell
Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Sent To Solitary Cell
2020 Range Rover Evoque Unveiled; Gets New Design And Mild Hybrid Technology
2020 Range Rover Evoque Unveiled; Gets New Design And Mild Hybrid Technology
2019 Tata Harrier Interior Teased Ahead Of Reveal Next Month
2019 Tata Harrier Interior Teased Ahead Of Reveal Next Month
BMW India Cars To Become More Expensive From January 2019
BMW India Cars To Become More Expensive From January 2019
F1: Robert Kubica To Return To Formula 1 With Williams Racing
F1: Robert Kubica To Return To Formula 1 With Williams Racing
Apollo Tyres Appoints Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar As Its Brand Ambassador
Apollo Tyres Appoints Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar As Its Brand Ambassador
Nissan Board Fires Chairman Carlos Ghosn
Nissan Board Fires Chairman Carlos Ghosn
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Marazzo: Specification Comparison
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Marazzo: Specification Comparison

Latest Cars

7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
View More
x
Jawa 42: What Does The Number 42 Mean?
Jawa 42: What Does The Number 42 Mean?
Mahindra Alturas G4: All You Need To Know
Mahindra Alturas G4: All You Need To Know
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2019 Tata Harrier Interior Teased Ahead Of Reveal Next Month
2019 Tata Harrier Interior Teased Ahead Of Reveal Next Month
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities