Ferrari's V8 Wins 2017 International Engine Of The Year Award

For the second year running, Ferrari's 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 that powers the 488 GTB, 488 Spider and with a slightly smaller displacement the California T and GTC4Lusso T, has bagged the International Engine of the Year Award along with the Performance Engine class and the 3-litre to 4-litre displacement category. The 3.9-litre twin turbo V8 beat the likes of the 3.0-litre flat-six from the Porsche 911 range, the BMW i8's petrol-electric drivetrain, the 2.5-litre turbocharged five-cylinder from the Audi RS3 and TT RS, Ford's turbocharged 1.0-litre engine, the PSA Group's 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo, and the Porsche 2.0-litre four-cylinder boxer engine from the 718 range.

Ferrari has been dominant in the above 4-litre and Performance Engine categories in the past six years. Ferrari has now taken a record number of wins for any high-performance sports car manufacturer. This year also saw Ferrari's naturally-aspirated 6.3-litre V12 engine, that powers the F12berlinetta and F12tdf, receive the above 4-litre award for the second year consecutively. This result for the V12 is even more significant this year, as it is this power unit that hailed the start of the glorious Prancing Horse story 70 years ago in 1947.

According to Tony Robinson, founder of the International Engine of the Year Awards, "This is only the second time in the history of the IEOTYA that such a powerful performance engine has taken the overall honours two years consecutively and won the most coveted, outright IEOTYA title. The Ferrari V8 is all about amazing power delivery, precision, driveability and a wonderful soundtrack, too. One day soon it'll be a classic in its own right; indeed I think it is already!"

The second-generation Honda NSX's 3.5-litre hybrid drivetrain won the New Engine of the Year award. It's the first time Honda has won this award and in fact is the only Asian car maker to be awarded a prize this year.

Although green engines and electric motors are two entirely different things, the judges have given both awards to the Tesla Model S and Model X. This is a bit confusing for us too but well the judges weren't.

Porsche bagged the prize for the best engine between 1.8 and 2.0-litre with the four-cylinder from the Boxster and Cayman, while the three-cylinder hybrid powertrain from the BMW i8 won the award for engines between 1.4 and 1.8-liters. PSA Peugeot Citroen's three-cylinder turbo engine, which is seen across the company's product range took home the award for best engine between 1.0 and 1.4-litre.

Ford has yet again won in the below 1.0-litre engine category with the 999cc EcoBoost engine. Ford has won this honour six times in a row now. Ford has been continuously inventing and reinventing this engine and that's probably why it's this successful. From early next year, Ford has said that the EcoBoost will come with cylinder deactivation and that's something to look forward to.



List of Winners

Ferrari 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8Honda 3.5-litre petrol-electric hybridTesla electric powertrainTesla electric powertrainFerrari 6.3-litre V12Ferrari 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8Porsche 3.0-litre turbocharged flat-sixAudi 2.5-litre turbocharged five-cylinderPorsche 2.0-litre turbo flat-fourBMW 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol-electric hybridPSA Peugeot Citroen 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder.Ford 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder