Ferrari To Unveil Its 2018 F1 Contender In February

Ferrari is all set to showcase its F1 contender for the 2018 Season on February 22. This is just 4 days before pre-season testing kick starts at Catalunya, Barcelona. At the company's annual pre-Christmas dinner in Maranello, Ferrari confirmed the date and in fact company president Sergio Marchionne, Ferrari said that it will again be fighting for the title next year.

We can't wait to see the car because there are a number of regulation changes that have been implemented next year and chief among this is the use of the 'halo' which will, well help improve driver's safety. The FIA has also banned the use of T-Wings and shark fins from the 2018 season which is why we think that the changes in the design will be significant ones.

After a pretty bad 2016 season, Ferrari bounced back with five grand prix victories and in fact we saw Sebastien Vettel give Mercedes' driver Lewis Hamilton some tough competition for the driver's championship. There are a lot of wrongs that Ferrari will look to right and yes, the 2018 season will not just be about resurgence but also about revenge.

It's been a decade since Ferrari saw a driver at the top and this year is probably when we see the balance of power tilt in the game. The first race is still more than three months away but the anticipation sure is building up.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.