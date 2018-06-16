Ferrari To Launch 'Piloti Ferrari' Specification Of The 488 Pista At Le Mans

On the occasion of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Prancing Horse is launching a unique 'Piloti Ferrari' specification for the Ferrari 488 Pista. This special custom creation, the latest from the exclusive Tailor Made programme, was designed to recognise the success of clients who race Ferraris and will make its debut on the eve of the legendary Le Mans endurance race at the Circuit de la Sarthe. Inspired by AF Corse's no. 51 car, with which Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado won the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) Drivers' and Manufacturers' titles, this special finish for the new Ferrari 488 Pista is available exclusively for customers involved in the company's motorsports programmes.

Piloti Ferrari 488 Pista is Inspired by AF Corse's no. 51 car that won the 2017 FIA WEC

The exterior features a new livery with stripes in the colours of the Italian flag recalling the racing version of the 488 GTE, embellished by a laurel celebrating the WEC title. There's also the logo of the championship and the word "PRO" indicating the class the car raced in. The Italian flag livery features again along the car's flanks which are also adorned with the personal race number each client will be able to add.

The version that will be unveiled at Le Mans carries the number 51 used by the world championship drivers. The matte black S-Duct and the natural carbon-fibre 'dovetail' suspended rear spoiler and vent surrounds round off the personalisation of the exterior.

The 'Piloti Ferrari' 488 Pista will be available in four different colours inspired by the world of racing: Rosso Corsa, Blu Tour De France, Nero Daytona and Argento Nurburgring.

Piloti Ferrari 488 Pista cabin incorporates the Italian flag in the central band of the backrest

The interior, in black Alcantara, includes seats upholstered with a special perforated version of the same material that incorporates the Italian flag in the central band of the backrest. The national colours are also clearly visible on the edge of the gearshift paddles and on the floormats. The number that features on the external livery also appears on the base of the steering wheel, while all the carbon-fibre trim parts have a matte finish. The personalisation of the interior is completed by an exclusive identification plate and sill trim in carbon-fibre, the latter with the Tailor Made logo.

Also Read: Ferrari 488 Pista's V8 Wins 2018 Engine Of The Year Award

The 'Piloti Ferrari' 488 Pista is powered by the latest 3.9-litre turbocharged V8 which has been voted best engine in the world for the third consecutive year at the 2018 International Engine of the Year Awards.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.