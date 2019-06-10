New Cars and Bikes in India

Ferrari To Appeal Against Vettel's Five-Second Time Penalty

Ferrari now have 96 hours to gather fresh evidence and decide whether to pursue the appeal.

View Photos

Ferrari intend to appeal the time penalty that cost Sebastian Vettel victory in Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix, the Formula One team said. Vettel was handed a five-second penalty for rejoining the track in an unsafe manner, the German's error forcing Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton to take evasive action on lap 48.

Hamilton crossed the line second but was the winner after the penalty was applied. The stewards' decision reminded Ferrari that they had the right to appeal, although technically the sporting regulations state that in-race penalties such as the one handed to Vettel cannot be protested.

0 Comments

Ferrari now have 96 hours to gather fresh evidence and decide whether to pursue the appeal.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Ferrari models

Ferrari Portofino
Ferrari Portofino
₹ 4.09 Crore *
Ferrari 488 Spider
Ferrari 488 Spider
₹ 5.07 Crore *
Ferrari 488 GTB
Ferrari 488 GTB
₹ 4.44 Crore *
Ferrari GTC4Lusso
Ferrari GTC4Lusso
₹ 4.91 - 6.07 Crore *
Ferrari 812 Superfast
Ferrari 812 Superfast
₹ 6.07 Crore *
Ferrari California T
Ferrari California T
₹ 4.44 Crore *
View More
x
Mahindra To Stop Production Of All Vehicles For Up To 13 Days Due To Low Demand
Mahindra To Stop Production Of All Vehicles For Up To 13 Days Due To Low Demand
Every Two Minutes Maruti Suzuki Sells A Dzire In India
Every Two Minutes Maruti Suzuki Sells A Dzire In India
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
TVS Jupiter Grande Discontinued; ZX Variant Updated With New Features
TVS Jupiter Grande Discontinued; ZX Variant Updated With New Features
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities