Ferrari Records Over 10 Per Cent Sales Growth In 2018

The V12 models have been the major revenue generator for Ferrari in 2018.

Ferrari revenues were driven by the sales of V12 models.

  • The V12 models were the major growth drivers for Ferrari in 2018.
  • The 488 Pista and Portofino were the best performing V8 models.
  • The Italian supercar maker also benefited from sponsorship.

2018 had been a rather successful year for Ferrari as the Italian supercar maker has posted a growth of 10.2 per cent last year selling 9251 units across the globe which is 853 units more than what it sold a year ago. The sales were driven by good demand for V12 models which volumes increased by 19.6 per cent while the sales of V8 models increased by 7.3 per cent. The 812 superfast and La Ferrari Aperta which finished its limited stock were the main V12 models which performed well. V8 sales performance was driven by the Ferrari Portofino followed by the 488 Pista.

Sales in the European region grew 13.1 per cent while sales in America increased by 6.7 per cent. China, Hong Kong and Taiwan were up 12.6 per cent and other sales in other Asian countries increased by 7.8 per cent. Net revenues of the Italian supercar maker stood at &#8364; 3420 million, increasing marginally at 0.1 per cent and demand for specialized models has also added to the revenue.

However, the demand for engines has been low this year as the company supplied lesser units of it to Maserati. Moreover, Ferrari had made up for it to an extent with the revenues that came from sponsorship as well as a higher 2017 championship ranking compared to a year ago.
 

Suzuki Access 125 CBS Drum Brake Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 56,667
Suzuki Access 125 CBS Drum Brake Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 56,667
Tallboy Takedown: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Takes On Hyundai Santro
Tallboy Takedown: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Takes On Hyundai Santro
2019 Renault Kwid Comes With More Features; Prices Start From Rs. 2.66 Lakh
2019 Renault Kwid Comes With More Features; Prices Start From Rs. 2.66 Lakh
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2019: Bajaj Posts 25 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2019: Bajaj Posts 25 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
