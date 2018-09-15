New Cars and Bikes in India

Ferrari Portofino India Launch Date Revealed

The all-new Ferrari Portofino is slated to be launched in India this month, on September 28, and the car will be the official replacement for the California T.

The Ferrari Portofino will be the entry-level vehicle in Ferrari's line up for India

Ferrari is finally ready to launch the much-anticipated Portofino in India. The new convertible prancing horse is slated to be launched in India this month, on September 28, and as we already know, it's the official replacement for the California T. Early this year in May, we got to drive the Ferrari Portofino, and we have to say, for an entry-level vehicle in the Ferrari lineup, is quite nearly perfect. While we'll get to know the official pricing at the time of the launch, we expect the car to comes with a price tag close to ₹ 3 Crore (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Ferrari Portofino Review

Named after one of Italy's prettiest coastal towns, the Ferrari Portofino is also one the most powerful retractable hardtop convertibles out there. Powered by a front mounted 3.9-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that makes about 592 bhp and develops about and 760 Nm of peak torque. It's essentially the same engine that comes with the likes of the Ferrari 488, but here the power has been slightly tunned down a little to get the best balance for grand touring applications, and maybe make it a usable everyday supercar. The Portofino will get from 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and will have a top speed of 320 kmph.

Visually, the Portofino looks every bit a product of the legendary Italian marque and more, especially in the new shade of red - Rosso Portofino to go along with the new car. The Portofino has the proportions of the California T, but it's sharper and more aggressive. Up front, you have the large central grille and sleek sharp LED headlamps, along with twin secondary intakes on the front bumper. The front fenders get air fins and a vent to channel the air out of the front wheel arches.

From the sides, the new Ferrari Portofino is sharper and features a carbon fibre side skirt while the iconic rear wheel arch haunches are accentuated and lead into the tail lamps. The rear, on the other hand, is all-new and looks a lot aggressive, featuring twin tail lamps that are set apart and a quad exhaust setup, with a contoured boot lid.

The cabin of the new Ferrari Portofino gets the brand's signature look with the large centrally mounted 10.2-inch touchscreen and a separate screen for the passenger side too. The Ferrari Portofino is also a 2+2 seating configuration which means that it can technically fit four adults. The Portofino also features a new wind deflector design that helps cut down airflow inside the cabin by up to 30 per cent as compared to the older California T.

Toyota To Produce Suzuki Cars At Its Bengaluru Plant
Toyota To Produce Suzuki Cars At Its Bengaluru Plant
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLE Revealed Ahead Of The Paris Motor Show
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLE Revealed Ahead Of The Paris Motor Show
Latest Tata Harrier Video Explains The New OMEGARC Platform
Latest Tata Harrier Video Explains The New OMEGARC Platform
or select from popular cities