Ferrari GTC4Lusso And GTC4Lusso T Launched In India; Price Starts At ₹ 4.20 Crore

Ferrari has launched both the GTC4Lusso with the V12 engine and the GTC4Lusso T with a smaller V8 engine. The Italian automaker's new offering replaces the FF in its stable.

Ferrari has launched both the GTC4Lusso and the GTC4Lusso T in India

Highlights

  • The Ferrari GTC4Lusso, priced at Rs. 5.20 crore comes with the V12
  • The Ferrari GTC4Lusso T priced at Rs. 4.20 crore comes with the V8
  • Both the cars get 4-wheel-drive and a 4-seater configuration

The mature offering from the house of Maranello, Italy, the all-new Ferrari GTC4Lusso has been launched in India priced at ₹ 5.20 crore (ex-showroom) for the V12. The Ferrari GTC4Lusso T, with the V8 engine, has also gone on sale in the country priced at ₹ 4.20 crore ( ex-showroom, India). The Italian automaker's new offering replaces the FF in its stable and is also the much nicer looking car than its predecessor.

Ferrari GTC4Lusso
₹ 3.5 - 5 Crore *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Sep 2017

Also Read: Ferrari GTC4Lusso Review

The Ferrari GTC4 Lusso sports a more proportional shooting brake design language, flared wheel arches and an aggressive front end. The rear has been well crafted with its hatchback design while the massive diffuser just adds to the aggression. The trademark quad exhaust setup of the Ferrari V12 that dates back decades is also present on the GTC4 Lusso.

ferrari gtc4 lusso
Ferrari GTC4Lusso comes with a V12 engine

The GTC is a short form for Grand Tourismo Coupe while the 4 indicated 4-wheel-drive and a 4-seater configuration. Lusso is Italian for 'Luxury', which denotes the direction Ferrari has taken with the interior on the supercar.

Also Read: Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Review

Inside, the four-seater Ferrari has oodles of luxury packed in. The car features the best of leather across the cabin. Electronics are a plenty too with a massive 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while there is a separate piece for the passenger as well. Ferrari has also increased the rear legroom by 16 mm over the FF, which should make things a lot more comfortable for the passengers.

ferrari gtc4 lusso t
The Ferrari GTC4Lusso T comes with a V8 engine

Also Read: Ferrari Puts A Turbo V8 In The GTC4Lusso

Power on the Ferrari GTC4Lusso comes from the F140 65-degree V12 engine that makes a 681 bhp and 697 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. The GTC4 Lusso can hit 0-100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 345 kmph. The main gearbox is a 7-speed dual clutch unit. The all-wheel-drive system on the V12 gets a second two-speed gearbox that powers the front wheels up to a certain speed. On the other hand, the cheaper Ferrari GTC4LussoT is powered by a 3.9-litre engine V8 engine that makes 610bhp of power and 760Nm or torque. This one also comes mated to a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox.

