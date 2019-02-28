Ferrari F8 Tributo Revealed Ahead Of The Geneva Motor Show

Ferrari is all set to showcase the replacement of the 488 GTB at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and it's called F8 Tributo. Ahead of its global debut at the Geneva Motor Show, Ferrari has revealed images and details of the F8 Tributo and of course, it's a mid-engined sports car. The styling of the Ferrari F8 Tributo is derived from a new design language from Maranello which pays tribute to the 308 GTB and the rear design sporting elements like the Lexan engine cover and rising boot line is inspired by the iconic F40. Ferrari, in fact, goes on to state that the Tributo is the first car to wear a new design language with special emphasis on aerodynamics. The F8 Tributo is claimed to be 10 per cent more efficient and producing 15 per cent more downforce being sleeker than the 488 GTB which is why we think this one will be fast, very fast!

The rear design of the Ferrari F8 Tributo draws inspiration from the iconic Ferrari F40. The rear design of the Ferrari F8 Tributo draws inspiration from the iconic Ferrari F40.

The Ferrari F8 Tributo is powered by a 3.9-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 motor that puts out 710 bhp which is 49 bhp more than the Ferrari 488 GTB and 770 Nm of peak torque. The Ferrari F8 Tributo at 1330 kg is 40 kg lighter than the 488 GTB and all of that in conjunction make it 0.1 seconds faster than the 488 GTB to 100 kmph at 2.9 seconds and 0.5 seconds faster from 0 to 200 kmph at 7.8 seconds. Moreover, it can clock a top speed of 340 kmph which is 6 kmph more than the model it replaces.

The cabin of the Ferrari F8 Tributo has a new layout and sports a seven-inch touchscreen on the passenger side. The cabin of the Ferrari F8 Tributo has a new layout and sports a seven-inch touchscreen on the passenger side.

The cabin of the Ferrari F8 Tributo looks sportier too with a different layout for the central console along with new elements like turbine like circular air-con vents, new steering wheel and a fresh design for the instrument console. There's even a 7-inch touchscreen on the passenger side of the dashboard. Ferrari has not yet announced the launch date of the F8 Tributo. However, it is expected to go on sale in the global markets later this year or early in 2020.

