New Cars and Bikes in India

Ferrari F8 Tributo Revealed Ahead Of The Geneva Motor Show

The Ferrari F8 Tributo will replace the 488 GTB in the Italian supercar maker's portfolio.

View Photos

Highlights

  • The Ferrari F8 Tributo will replace the 488 GTB.
  • It is develop 49 bhp more and is 40 kg lighter than the 488 GTB.
  • The F8 Tributo can clock triple digit speed in 2.9 seconds.
Geneva Motor Show 2018

Ferrari is all set to showcase the replacement of the 488 GTB at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and it's called F8 Tributo. Ahead of its global debut at the Geneva Motor Show, Ferrari has revealed images and details of the F8 Tributo and of course, it's a mid-engined sports car. The styling of the Ferrari F8 Tributo is derived from a new design language from Maranello which pays tribute to the 308 GTB and the rear design sporting elements like the Lexan engine cover and rising boot line is inspired by the iconic F40. Ferrari, in fact, goes on to state that the Tributo is the first car to wear a new design language with special emphasis on aerodynamics. The F8 Tributo is claimed to be 10 per cent more efficient and producing 15 per cent more downforce being sleeker than the 488 GTB which is why we think this one will be fast, very fast!

Also Read: Ferrari Records Over 10 Per Cent Sales Growth In 2018

Ferrari

Ferrari Cars

488 Spider

488 GTB

GTC4Lusso

Portofino

812 Superfast

California T

jt0ta0kgThe rear design of the Ferrari F8 Tributo draws inspiration from the iconic Ferrari F40.

The Ferrari F8 Tributo is powered by a 3.9-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 motor that puts out 710 bhp which is 49 bhp more than the Ferrari 488 GTB and 770 Nm of peak torque. The Ferrari F8 Tributo at 1330 kg is 40 kg lighter than the 488 GTB and all of that in conjunction make it 0.1 seconds faster than the 488 GTB to 100 kmph at 2.9 seconds and 0.5 seconds faster from 0 to 200 kmph at 7.8 seconds. Moreover, it can clock a top speed of 340 kmph which is 6 kmph more than the model it replaces.

guidmib The cabin of the Ferrari F8 Tributo has a new layout and sports a seven-inch touchscreen on the passenger side. 
0 Comments

The cabin of the Ferrari F8 Tributo looks sportier too with a different layout for the central console along with new elements like turbine like circular air-con vents, new steering wheel and a fresh design for the instrument console. There's even a 7-inch touchscreen on the passenger side of the dashboard. Ferrari has not yet announced the launch date of the F8 Tributo. However, it is expected to go on sale in the global markets later this year or early in 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ferrari 488 Spider with Immediate Rivals

Ferrari 488 Spider
Ferrari
488 Spider
Aston Martin DB11
Aston Martin
DB11
Aston Martin V12 Vanquish
Aston Martin
V12 Vanquish
Aston Martin V12 Vantage
Aston Martin
V12 Vantage
Bentley Continental
Bentley
Continental
Aston Martin Vantage
Aston Martin
Vantage
Maserati GranTurismo
Maserati
GranTurismo
Nissan GT-R
Nissan
GT-R
Aston Martin DB9
Aston Martin
DB9
Aston Martin V8 Vantage
Aston Martin
V8 Vantage
TAGS :
Ferrari Ferrari F8 Tributo Ferrari new car Ferrari 488 GTB Ferrari F8 Tributo Design Ferrari F8 Tributo Engine Ferrari F8 Cabin Ferrari F8 Tributo Performance

Latest News

Porsche Is Testing Autonomous Driving Technology In Its Workshop
Porsche Is Testing Autonomous Driving Technology In Its Workshop
Ferrari F8 Tributo Revealed Ahead Of The Geneva Motor Show
Ferrari F8 Tributo Revealed Ahead Of The Geneva Motor Show
2019 Geneva: Honda e Prototype Revealed Ahead Of Public Debut
2019 Geneva: Honda e Prototype Revealed Ahead Of Public Debut
Mahle Opens New Engineering, IT & Sales Shared Service Centres In Pune
Mahle Opens New Engineering, IT & Sales Shared Service Centres In Pune
CFMoto 650 MT Spotted With Camouflage In India
CFMoto 650 MT Spotted With Camouflage In India
BMW And Daimler AG Joins Hands To Develop Self-Driving Cars
BMW And Daimler AG Joins Hands To Develop Self-Driving Cars
Pininfarina Teases The Battista Electric Hypercar Ahead Of Geneva Motor Show Reveal
Pininfarina Teases The Battista Electric Hypercar Ahead Of Geneva Motor Show Reveal
Ducati Opens New Training Centre In Thailand
Ducati Opens New Training Centre In Thailand
Geneva 2019: Volvo To Reveal The New Polestar 2
Geneva 2019: Volvo To Reveal The New Polestar 2
2019 Tata Hexa Launched; Dual Tone Roof Now On Offer
2019 Tata Hexa Launched; Dual Tone Roof Now On Offer
Geneva 2019: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Unveiled
Geneva 2019: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Unveiled
MotoGP: Aprilia Racing Teams Up With Gulf Oil For 2019 Season
MotoGP: Aprilia Racing Teams Up With Gulf Oil For 2019 Season
Hyundai Creta Crosses 5 Lakh Sales Milestone
Hyundai Creta Crosses 5 Lakh Sales Milestone
JLR India Launches Next-Generation Online Buying Platform
JLR India Launches Next-Generation Online Buying Platform
Geneva 2019: 7-Seater Harrier Tata H7X Concept Teased
Geneva 2019: 7-Seater Harrier Tata H7X Concept Teased

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Ferrari Cars

Ferrari 488 Spider
Ferrari 488 Spider
₹ 5.07 Crore *
Ferrari 488 GTB
Ferrari 488 GTB
₹ 4.44 Crore *
Ferrari GTC4Lusso
Ferrari GTC4Lusso
₹ 4.91 - 6.07 Crore *
Ferrari Portofino
Ferrari Portofino
₹ 4.09 Crore *
Ferrari 812 Superfast
Ferrari 812 Superfast
₹ 6.07 Crore *
Ferrari California T
Ferrari California T
₹ 4.44 Crore *
View More
x
Exclusive: Mahindra XUV300 vs. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport And Tata Nexon
Exclusive: Mahindra XUV300 vs. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport And Tata Nexon
BMW And Daimler AG Joins Hands To Develop Self-Driving Cars
BMW And Daimler AG Joins Hands To Develop Self-Driving Cars
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities