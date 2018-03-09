Ferrari 812 Superfast India Launch Date Revealed

Ferrari have announced the launch of their flagship V12 GT in India - the Ferrari 812 Superfast. The front engine V12 supercar will be launched in India on March 10 and will be the replacement of the popular F12 Berlinetta and features a traditional GT front engine and rear wheel drive layout. Under the hood, the Ferrari 812 Superfast features a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine that makes 789 bhp of peak power! The Ferrari 812 Superfast will go up against the likes of the Aston Martin DB11, the Bentley Continental GT along with the popular Lamborghini Aventador S. Expect prices to be around the Rs 5 Crore mark.

(Ferrari 812 Superfast gets a front mounted V12 engine)

The Ferrari 812 Superfast is more like an evolution of the F12 Berlinetta and gets the current Ferrari design language with a set of sleek yet aggressive headlamps and a wide front grille. The 812 also packs active aero around the front of the car to help with downforce and a set of gills just above the headlamps to help with air flow and cooling. In profile, the Ferrari 812 Superfast is the quintessential GT car in terms of proportions. A long bonnet, a swooping roofline and a short stubby boot is typically Ferrari in terms of design and that will be on of the main reasons why most buyers will opt for one of these. Around the rear, the design is signed off by a set of quad tail lamps and a matching set of quad exhaust pipes along with a large central diffuser and even more vents and swoops for the active aerodynamics.

(Ferrari 812 Superfast Interior and Dashboard)

The Ferrari 812 Superfast will probably be one of the last naturally aspirated V12 powered supercars before the world moves towards hybrid technology and smaller twin-turbocharged V8 engines. This also means that the Ferrari 812 Superfast will have an exhaust note that is second to none. The Ferrari 812 Superfast also makes a ridiculous 819 Nm of peak torque and is a rear wheel drive car as we mentioned earlier. The power is kept in check with the help of Ferrari's traction control system, which also gets the new 'Side Slip Control' to help you slide the car through corners with the help of electronics. The Ferrari 812 Superfast also gets rear-wheel-steering. All in all, the technology lets the 812 get up to a top speed of 340 kmph!

