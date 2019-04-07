New Cars and Bikes in India

FCA To pay Tesla Hundreds Of Millions Of Euros To Pool Fleet

The move will help Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to offset carbon dioxide emissions from its cars against Tesla's, by bringing down its average figure to a permissible level.

View Photos

maker Tesla Inc hundreds of millions of euros so that the vehicles of Tesla are counted in its fleet to avoid fines for violating new European Union emission rules, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. The step will let the Italian carmaker offset carbon dioxide emissions from its cars against Tesla's, by bringing down its average figure to a permissible level, the Financial Times said.

The report did not mention further financial details of the specific amount that Fiat Chrysler has agreed to pay Tesla. The Italian carmaker formed an open pool with Tesla on Feb. 25, the report added, citing a declaration with the European Commission.

0 Comments

Tesla and Fiat Chrysler did not immediately respond to a request by Reuters for comment on Sunday.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA Fiat Chrysler Tesla Tesla Carbon Dioxide Emissions

Latest News

FCA To pay Tesla Hundreds Of Millions Of Euros To Pool Fleet
FCA To pay Tesla Hundreds Of Millions Of Euros To Pool Fleet
Maruti Suzuki Celerio And Celerio X Updated With New Safety Features
Maruti Suzuki Celerio And Celerio X Updated With New Safety Features
Jawa & Jawa Forty Two Fuel Efficiency Figures Announced
Jawa & Jawa Forty Two Fuel Efficiency Figures Announced
Hyundai Motor, Tencent Tie Up To Develop Self-Driving Cars Software: Report
Hyundai Motor, Tencent Tie Up To Develop Self-Driving Cars Software: Report
Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Teased Ahead Of Official Debut
Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Teased Ahead Of Official Debut
Near-Production Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Spotted In India
Near-Production Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Spotted In India
2019 Suzuki Intruder Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.08 Lakh
2019 Suzuki Intruder Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.08 Lakh
European Union Says BMW, Daimler, VW Colluded To Limit Emissions Technology
European Union Says BMW, Daimler, VW Colluded To Limit Emissions Technology
Bentley Bentayga V8 Design Series Unveiled
Bentley Bentayga V8 Design Series Unveiled
Merzouga Rally: Hero MotoSports Team Rally Riders In 3rd and 4th Rankings Overall
Merzouga Rally: Hero MotoSports Team Rally Riders In 3rd and 4th Rankings Overall
Gudi Padwa 2019: Carmakers Offer Special Discounts In April
Gudi Padwa 2019: Carmakers Offer Special Discounts In April
Merzouga Rally: Abdul Wahid Tanveer Tops Enduro Class In Stage 4
Merzouga Rally: Abdul Wahid Tanveer Tops Enduro Class In Stage 4
Harley-Davidson's New Engine Revealed In Design Filings
Harley-Davidson's New Engine Revealed In Design Filings
A Short First Hop For 'Drone Taxi' In Vienna
A Short First Hop For 'Drone Taxi' In Vienna
Pininfarina Launches New Website To Strengthen Its Digital Presence
Pininfarina Launches New Website To Strengthen Its Digital Presence
x
Maruti Suzuki Celerio And Celerio X Updated With New Safety Features
Maruti Suzuki Celerio And Celerio X Updated With New Safety Features
2019 Suzuki Intruder Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.08 Lakh
2019 Suzuki Intruder Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.08 Lakh
Jawa & Jawa Forty Two Fuel Efficiency Figures Announced
Jawa & Jawa Forty Two Fuel Efficiency Figures Announced
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities