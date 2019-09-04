FCA India Appoints Partha Datta As President And Managing Director

Partha Datta joined FCA back in 1999 as an engineer and has been with the company for 20 years now

FCA India announced that Partha Datta will assume the role of President and Managing Director. Datta succeeds Kevin Flynn, who has been appointed to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer at FCA Australia.

Over the past twenty years, Dutta has worked across international industrial and commercial operations, governance, business development projects, engineering and vehicle integration. During his tenure at FCA, Dr. Datta was also the Director of Technical Centres in Chennai and Pune, as well as the Head of Product Engineering in China.

Dutta has also been the Head of North American Vehicle Integration & Validation, And has led a workforce of over 1500 employees, and the integration development activities for over 30 vehicle lines. He was responsible for all validation activities across all Jeep, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge and RAM models sold in North America.

Massimiliano Trantini, Chief Operating Officer, FCA Asia Pacific, announced the appointment today. "I am very pleased to appoint Partha to his new role in India. He is an accomplished executive with a passion for driving innovation. With his extensive product development experience and intimate understanding of the local market, Partha is the perfect candidate to take over the India operation, particularly given our plans to continue localizing new models and exporting Jeep vehicles to right-hand-drive markets around the world"

