Fast and Furious Animated Series For Netflix In Works For A 2019 Release

The Fast and the Furious series is clearly one of the biggest movie franchises we have seen so far. With eight feature films, two short films, one theatrical play and a full-fledged theme park to its name, it has become Universal Studio's biggest franchise of all time. To further expand the horizon, Dreamworks Animation Television and Netflix are now working on a "Fast & Furious" animated series. The show will be a part of their ongoing multi-year deal and it up for a 2019 release.

Also Read: New Documentary On Fast And Furious Star Paul Walker

While a lot of key details like the official name of the series and release date are still unknown, according to Variety, the US entertainment weekly, the story will revolve around the series star, Dominic 'Dom' Toretto's teenage cousin - Tony Toretto. In the series, Tony and his friends, who have been recruited by a government agency, will infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious criminal organisation bent on world domination, with an aim to stop them. Other details are yet to be uncovered.

DreamWorks has also released a teaser image which suggests that the series will use 3D animation. While we cannot be entirely sure whether well be seeing these particular cars in the show, the cars in this image do not appear to be licenced models, which is why they come with some heavy design and styling tweaks. Having said that, the black car on the right is clearly inspired by Dom's iconic Dodge Charger, but the grille and the bumper look different. On the other hand, the white car on the right seems to be a rendition of the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG with rally lights, big hood scoop, a scoop on the roof, wide rear fenders, and a big wing.

DreamWorks Animation will be handling the production of the Fast and Furious show, while Tim Hedrick, writer of Voltron: Legendary Defender series, and Bret Haaland, who produced The Penguins of Madagascar, will serve as executive producers and showrunners. Vin Diesel, Neal Moritz and Chris Morgan, who are also the producers of the live-action movies, will serve as executive producers for the animated series.

Based on the reaction on the Dreamworks' tweet, as of now, there are lots of mixed reactions from fans about the animated series, and the success of failure of the show can only be determined ones it is out. We for once, are quite excited to see what the series holds. The ninth instalment of the movie franchise is expected to be released in April 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.