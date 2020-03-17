FADA Writes To Supreme Court Asking To Extend Sale Of BS4 Models Till May 31, 2020

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has yet again approached the Supreme Court seeking an extension in clearing out the BS4 inventory. The body has filed an interlocutory application in the Supreme Court along with an application seeking modification in Petition No. 13029 of 1985, directing that no motor vehicle with BS4 emission standard shall be retailed or registered across India from April 1 onwards. FADA has approached the apex body with a request for permission of sale and registration of BS4 vehicles till May 31, 2020, from the initial deadline of March 31, 2020.

FADA President, Ashish Kale said, "Post our initial application, necessitated due to huge unsold BS-IV inventory and slowing sales, getting rejected by the Hon'ble apex court on 14th February'20, there has been a drastic change in circumstances in conducting business as usual. In the past week there has been drastic drop in sales and customer walk-ins have reduced to a trickle as caution sets in due to fear of spreading of the Virus. Counter sales has fallen by 60-70% across auto dealerships in these past few days."

Car Manufacturers have already started rolling out BS6 cars in India

FADA's President also mentioned that the current situation has become worse due to coronavirus as it has led to paritial lockdown situation in several cities and towns. Few district magistrates have also started issuing notices to close shops and dealerships to avoid spread of virus.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) also approached the Supreme Court pleading to allow the retail and registration of BS4 vehicles till March 31, 2020. The body knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court after some State Governments issued circulars mentioning that BS4 vehicles will not be accepted for registrations after specific dates, which are way ahead of the prescribed deadline. SIAM highlighted these cut-off dates ranges from February 29 to March 25 in different states.

