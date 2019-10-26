New Cars and Bikes in India

FADA Issues Legal Notice To UM Motorcycles

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) has issued a legal notice to UM Motorcycles on account of fraud and dishonesty.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
FADA has said it will take proper legal recourse if UM Motorcycles doesn't respond to its notice

Highlights

  • UM Motorcycle's last launch in India was the Renegade Classic
  • UM Motorcycles has folded up its India operations
  • UM dealers are getting litigations from their customers

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association or FADA has slapped UM Motorcycles and its management with a legal notice. FADA says that UM Motorcycles, under Ayush Lohia and Jose Miguel Villegas has been unsympathetic towards UM Motorcycles dealers. UM Lohia is a joint venture between the Lohia Group and UM Motorcycles which is an American motorcycle company. The joint venture was set up in 2016 to sell and manufacture motorcycles under the brand of 'UM Motorcycles', with company having its plant in Kashipur, Uttar Pradesh. UM's last launch in India was the UM Renegade Classic, which was launched in September 2017.

UM Motorcycles ceased its operations in India earlier this year and this has caused major losses to about 80 dealers who had invested about ₹ 150 crore in total. Service and spares are becoming a major problem as the company's spare parts warehouses have been shut as well. Plus, these dealers have a huge stock of BS3 motorcycles which cannot be sold in India now. FADA says that UM has refused to compensate dealers for the remaining stock and is not returning the advance payment to the dealers as well.

UM Motorcycles

UM Motorcycles Bikes

Renegade Commando

Renegade Sport S

Renegade Classic

FADA also said that the company came up with a scheme of selling BS4 motorcycles to dealers in lieu of their BS3 stock and advances, which didn't sit well with the dealers as the BS-IV UM bikes were missing major components such as Electronic Fuel Injector module controller and so on and so forth. Plus, with no spares and service backup, more and more customers are becoming agitated and sending litigations to which the dealers have no answers.

0 Comments

FADA, through its counsel Khaitan & Co, has issued a legal notice to UM Lohia and its management, calling upon them to redress all grievances of dealers relating to the losses suffered by dealers due to actions of UM Lohia and to take steps to ensure the maintenance and servicing of motorcycles already sold in accordance with the warranty terms and law.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare UM Motorcycles Renegade Commando with Immediate Rivals

UM Motorcycles Renegade Commando
UM Motorcycles
Renegade Commando

Popular UM Motorcycles Bikes

UM Motorcycles Renegade Commando
UM Motorcycles Renegade Commando
₹ 1.74 - 1.91 Lakh *
UM Motorcycles Renegade Sport S
UM Motorcycles Renegade Sport S
₹ 1.7 Lakh *
UM Motorcycles Renegade Classic
UM Motorcycles Renegade Classic
₹ 2.08 Lakh *
Offer
x
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric Will Not Be Launched Commercially In 2020
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric Will Not Be Launched Commercially In 2020
Diwali Discounts 2019: Best Offers On Two-Wheelers This Festive Season
Diwali Discounts 2019: Best Offers On Two-Wheelers This Festive Season
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities