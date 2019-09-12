FADA Asks SIAM To Calculate OEM Market Share Based On Retail Numbers

FADA says this is a globally followed norm and it should be implemented for the betterment of auto sector

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has announced sending a letter to the Society of India Automotive Manufacturers (SIAM), asking it to upgrade Auto OEM's market share calculations on basis of actual registration numbers. FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale says that the actual registration data is which is found in Ministry of Road Transport & Highway's Vahan Platform in much detail. Requesting for this much-needed reform, in his letter to SIAM President Rajan Wadhera, Kale mentioned that this is a globally followed norm and it should be implemented for the betterment of the Indian Auto Industry.

Kale also says that many senior industry captains share this sentiment and had even voiced the need for such a practice at the recently held SIAM and ACMA conventions. The letter also claims that both dealers and component manufacturers feel if retail numbers were reported instead of wholesale figures, it would have been easier for them to predict the ongoing slowdown in the auto sector. Such a practice would have not only helped them manage their inventory efficiently and be better equipped for such troubled times.

FADA has been advocating the need to upgrade Auto OEM's market share calculations on basis of actual registrations from November 2018. The apex retail body says that many of its members have also done the same with their respective OEM's and have received a positive response of accepting it if it becomes an industry practice.

