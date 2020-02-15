FADA Asks Manufacturers To Only Dispatch BS6 Vehicles To Dealers With Immediate Effect

Following the Supreme Court rejecting the plea to extend the deadline for sale of BS4 vehicles, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has officially requested manufactures to only dispatch BS6 vehicles going forward. The association is appealing to all OEMs to transition completely to BS6 vehicle for dealer despatches and stop billing BS4 vehicles with immediate effect. Separately, FADA has also asked all dealer members to plan their liquidation of BS4 inventory as per the existing deadline of March 31, 2020. In its October 2018 order, the Supreme Court had ruled that no Bharat Stage-IV (BS4) vehicle would be sold or registered in India from April 1, 2020.

Commenting on the order FADA President Shri Ashish Kale said "Hearing FADA's plea, the Hon'ble Supreme Court did not consider our appeal for an extension of sale deadline for Stock vehicles and reconfirmed on their October 18 order of March 31, 2020, as the deadline for sale and registration of BS-4 vehicles. Considering the long downturn which has lasted well over a year now and the current Dynamic demand situation, selling 100 per cent of the BS4 vehicles Currently in stock with our Members by 31st of March is a tough task. FADA hence appeals to all OEMs to Shift Completely to BS-6 vehicles for all Wholesale Despatches to Dealers and stop further billing of BS4 vehicles with immediate effect to Dealers thereby helping liquidation of Current BS-4 Inventory for a Smoother Transition to BS6."

Among passenger carmakers, Maruti Suzuki India has already converted over 70 per cent of its petrol line-up to BS6 emission regulations, while Toyota too has started dispatches of BS6 models. Honda Cars India also announced that it completed the transition to BS6 norms at both its plants. While Hyundai, Mahindra and Tata Motors too have started rolling out their select models, which have made the shift from BS4 to BS6. Among luxury carmakers, All BMW models with a petrol engine now conform to BS6 standards while the diesel models will be upgraded to BS6 well before April 2020. Mercedes-Benz India and Audi too have started rolling out BS6 models.

