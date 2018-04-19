F1: Singapore Airlines Extends Deal As Title Sponsor For Singapore GP Until 2019

Singapore Airlines has announced it will remain the title sponsor for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix for the next two years, until the end of 2019. The association, which first started in 2014 for initially two years, and was subsequently later extended for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The Singapore GP is a night race and a highly anticipated one every year. This year too, the Singapore GP will be held at the Marina Bay Street Circuit from September 14-16, 2018.

Speaking about the contract extension, F1 Chairman and CEO, Chase Carey said, "F1 is delighted to extend its relationship with Singapore Airlines. The strength of Singapore as a destination is an example of the excitement F1 is creating around the globe and having prestigious partners such as Singapore Airlines shows our ambitious vision is shared by the market leading companies around the world."

Singapore Airlines CEO, Goh Choon Phong said that they were "thrilled to continue as its Title Sponsor," for the Singapore GP.

Singapore's only night race was extended for another four years on the F1 calendar, until 2021 in September last year.

The 2017 Singapore GP was extremely exciting and quite literally a game changer for the season. The opening lap saw both Ferraris and Max Verstappen's Red Bull in a collision, and out of the race in seconds. The incident pulled Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel out of the championship title contention, as Hamilton enjoyed an unobstructed lead.

We certainly hope the 2018 F1 Singapore GP turns out to be equally exciting.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.