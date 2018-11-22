F1: Robert Kubica To Return To Formula 1 With Williams Racing

Driver Robert Kubica has been confirmed to make his Formula 1 come back next year with the Williams F1 team. The 2008 Canadian Grand Prix winner was serving as as the reserve and test driver for Williams through the 2018 season, and now steps into the driver's seat in place of Sergey Sirotkin, and will be teaming up with George Russell. Kubica's last race in F1 was the 2010 season finale, after which he suffered severe injuries to his right arm in the Ronde di Andora rally crash in early 2011. The accident had left him with long-term injuries, which hindered his racing opportunities for several years. The return to F1 in 2019 is big news for Kubica, who is now 70 per cent left-handed. He was expected to return to racing last year with Williams, however, the team decided to bring Sirotkin instead.

Absolutely buzzing to be driving alongside Robert in 2019



I've no doubt we'll be pushing each other from the word go!! Let's do this #WeAreRacing @WilliamsRacing pic.twitter.com/RIFtzDrcPX — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) November 22, 2018

Speaking about the announcement, Robert Kubica said, "Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who has helped me during what was a difficult period of my life over these last few years. It has been a challenging journey to make it back to the Formula One grid, but what seemed almost impossible is now beginning to feel possible, as I am excited to be able to say that I will be on the Formula One grid in 2019. For sure, it has been a long road to get to this point, but as that challenge now comes to an end with this announcement, a new challenge begins working with Williams on track. It will not be easy, but with hard work and dedication, both George and myself will work together to try and help the team get in better shape to move further up the grid. This year has been tough, but I have learnt a lot, and I'd like to thank Sir Frank and Claire for this opportunity. Being back on the F1 grid next season will be one of the greatest achievements of my life, and I'm sure with hard work and commitment we will be able to help motivate the team to achieve good things together. Thank you again to everyone who has supported me and believed in me. I will finally be back on the grid behind the wheel of an F1 car, and I cannot wait to get back racing."

Prior to his accident, Robert had achieved a total of 12 podiums in 76 grand prix starts, and had claimed his maiden F1 pole position and win in the Canadian GP in 2008, finishing fourth in the championship that season. The driver made his F1 debut in 2006 and had registered a podium finish in his first three races, making him one of more promising new drivers at the time.

Kubica returned to competitive racing with rallying in 2016, followed by making a comeback to circuit-racing in the Mugello 12 Hours GT race the same year. He had completed a successful F1 test with Renault in 2016 F1 car before driving the contemporary Renault and Williams cars in Hungary and Abu Dhabi in 2017. Williams says the 33-year-old impressed the team after conducting several tests in 2017 before taking on the role of reserve and development driver for the team through the 2018 season. During this time Robert has spent extensive time working both trackside and at the factory, also having the opportunity to drive the FW41 during official testing and a number of FP1 practice sessions.

It was rumoured that Kubica had an offer from Ferrari to take a development role with the Italian team for 2019, but the Polish driver has decided to choose otherwise. Back in 2012 too, Kubica had a signed pre-contract with Ferrari for the 2012.

