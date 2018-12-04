New Cars and Bikes in India

F1: Racing Point To Get A Name Change Again For 2019

Having rechristened itself to just 'Racing Point' instead of Racing Point Force India, the Silverstone-based team will see a new name altogether that will be announced ahead of the 2019 season.

View Photos
It seems that the Silverstone-based team is planning a completely new name.

The Sahara Force India F1 team was finally put to rest when the team changed hands from Vijay Mallya to Lawrence Stroll, and was renamed Racing Point Force India. The new Stroll-led consortium of investors decided to drop Force India altogether and keep the name as just 'Racing Point' for 2019. Now, however, it seems that the Silverstone-based team is planning a completely new name that will be revealed ahead of the 2019 season, with Racing Point just being a placeholder.

According to a report by Autosport, Racing Point F1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer has confirmed that a new name is indeed underway. At present, the provisional entry list for the 2019 F1 world championship lists the team and chassis as Racing Point, but that's a temporary measure, according to Szafnauer. The team became Racing Point Force India at Belgium GP this year and was accepted as a new entry forfeiting all its points until that point in the season. At the time, the FIA wanted the team to use the company name created for the acquisition of the team by Lawrence Stroll in order to distinguish it from the previous name - Sahara Force India.

The move is also supported by the fact that changing a team and chassis name is far less complicated than it used to be, as the teams no longer need to take the permission of the F1 Commission and the support of its rivals.

0 Comments

Racing Point F1 is now owned by the Lawrence Stroll-led consortium with drivers Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll in the two cars. Mercedes and DWT continue to support Racing Point F1 for the 2019 season. With the name change on the horizon, this truly marks the end of the Vijay Mallya era and any Indian connection of the team. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
F1 Business F1 Formula 1 Force India F1 Racing Point Force India

Latest News

Isuzu Motors To Increase Prices From January 2019
Isuzu Motors To Increase Prices From January 2019
F1: Racing Point To Get A Name Change Again For 2019
F1: Racing Point To Get A Name Change Again For 2019
Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Spotted Testing Again
Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Spotted Testing Again
More Ducati V4 Models Confirmed
More Ducati V4 Models Confirmed
Auto Sales November 2018: Car Sales Take A Hit
Auto Sales November 2018: Car Sales Take A Hit
Tata Harrier Dimensions, Engine Specifications And Features Revealed
Tata Harrier Dimensions, Engine Specifications And Features Revealed
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Royal Enfield Sells Over 65,000 Bikes
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Royal Enfield Sells Over 65,000 Bikes
John McGuinness To Race New Norton Superlight In 2019 Lightweight TT
John McGuinness To Race New Norton Superlight In 2019 Lightweight TT
Aravind KP Joins Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team For Dakar 2019
Aravind KP Joins Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team For Dakar 2019
Nissan Introduces NISMO Heritage Parts Program For Classic Skyline GT-Rs
Nissan Introduces NISMO Heritage Parts Program For Classic Skyline GT-Rs
Jaguar XJ50 Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.11 Crore
Jaguar XJ50 Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.11 Crore
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Manufacturers Register Positive Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Manufacturers Register Positive Growth
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Bikes Get A Rear Disc Brake; Prices Start At Rs. 1.28 Lakh
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Bikes Get A Rear Disc Brake; Prices Start At Rs. 1.28 Lakh
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: TVS Registers 27 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: TVS Registers 27 Per Cent Growth
Benelli TNT 300, 302R & TNT 600i Re-Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.50 Lakh
Benelli TNT 300, 302R & TNT 600i Re-Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.50 Lakh

Latest Cars

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.33 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Bikes Get A Rear Disc Brake; Prices Start At Rs. 1.28 Lakh
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Bikes Get A Rear Disc Brake; Prices Start At Rs. 1.28 Lakh
Tata Harrier is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tata Harrier is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tata Harrier Dimensions, Engine Specifications And Features Revealed
Tata Harrier Dimensions, Engine Specifications And Features Revealed
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities