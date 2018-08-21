New Cars and Bikes in India

F1: Pierre Gasly Will Switch From Torro Rosso To Red Bull Racing For 2019 Season

Torro Rosso's Pierre Gasly has been confirmed as the replacement driver at Red Bull Racing for Daniel Ricciardo in the 2019 Formula 1 season.

Torro Rosso's Pierre Gasly has been confirmed as the replacement for Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull Racing in 2019. The news comes days after the much talked about Red Bull and Ricciardo split with the Australian driver moving to Renault next year. Gasly joined Torro Rosso at the Malaysian Grand Prix in 2017 and has had a promising season this year finishing up to P4. The 22-year-old will be joining Max Verstappen at Red Bull and is the first ever French driver to join the team. The announcement comes just at the end of the summer break, which saw major breakthroughs with respect to the other teams and drivers.

Also Read: F1: Carlos Sainz To Join McLaren In 2019

Describing it as a dream come true, Pierre Gasly said, "I'm so excited to be joining this top team," he added. "It has been my goal to race for this team since I joined the Red Bull Junior Driver Programme in 2013, and this incredible opportunity is another step forward in my ambition to win Grands Prix and compete for World Championships. Red Bull has always looked to fight for championships or victories and that's what I want. I'm a really competitive guy and when I do something it's always to fight for the best and top positions. As hugely exciting a moment as this is, I am fully aware of the challenge this special opportunity offers me and the expectations that faces any driver at Aston Martin Red Bull Racing. I'm looking forward to rewarding the faith that Dietrich Mateschitz, Christian Horner and Dr. Helmut Marko have placed in me."

Also Read: F1: Fernando Alonso Announces Retirement From Formula 1 World Championship

"The first phase of that is to keep pushing for ultimate performance and the best results in 2018 that I can achieve for my team, Scuderia Toro Rosso. I wish to thank Franz Tost and everyone at Toro Rosso and the factory in Faenza for giving me the golden opportunity of a drive in Formula One and their amazing commitment and support, which I know will continue for the rest of this season. My focus now is to do everything I can to give them a season to celebrate," he added further.

Including the P4 finish in Bahrain, Gasly has scored three top-ten finishes this year in Monaco and Hungary respectively. Gasly's appointment also means that only three out of ten teams have confirmed their driver line-up for 2019 - the other teams being Mercedes and Renault.

Also Read: Force India F1 Team Future Secured, Marks End Of Vijay Mallya Era

Speaking about Gasly joining Red Bull, Team Principal Christian Horner said, "Since Pierre first stepped into a Formula 1 seat with Scuderia Toro Rosso less than a year ago he has proved the undoubted talent that Red Bull has nurtured since his early career. His stellar performances this year at the Honda-powered team, in only his first full season in Formula 1, have only enhanced his reputation as one of the most exciting young drivers in motorsport and we look forward to Pierre bringing his speed, skill, and attitude to the team in 2019. While our immediate focus remains fully on achieving our best result in the 2018 World Championship, we look forward to competing in 2019 with Max and Pierre at the wheel of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing."

Also Read: F1: Sahara Force India Team Finds A New Owner

The past days saw a major shuffle amidst teams and drivers. Carlos Sainz was recently announced as the replacement for Fernando Alonso at McLaren, while Lance Stroll is expected to join Force India next season with father Lawrence Stroll-led consortium now the new owners of the Silverstone-based team. With Gasly moving to Red Bull, it needs to be seen as to who will replace the Frenchman at Torro Rosso. The options though are limited and include a junior driver from Red Bull, or possibly an ex-F1 driver too.

