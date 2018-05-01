F1: Miami Could Replace Azerbaijan On The Calendar In 2019

The 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix closed this weekend and if speculations are to be believed just might be the last time we see would be seeing wheel-to-wheel action on the streets of Baku. As per a tweet from Dutch website Ziggo Sport F1, the sport's new owners Liberty Media are considering the city of Miami for the 2019 F1 calendar, effectively replacing the Azerbaijan GP. The website tweeted the rumor with a video, saying that "this could be the last GP in Baku, next year to Miami." While the report very much remains a rumour at this point, it does fall in line with a lot of claims made in the past to bring Miami to the forefront.

Azerbaijan hosted its third F1 race ever this year, which was it most controversial yet fun, and just might be the last one too. However, the US-based Liberty Media has been reportedly keen on adding another Grand Prix to the United States apart from Austin and has been considering a number of places. Apart from Miami, which seems to be in top contention, the new promoters identified New York, Las Vegas, and Long Island to host the race. Los Angeles was reportedly considered for the same.

However, rumours have been rife since March this year. In fact, F1's licensing arm filed trademarks for the "Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix" and the "Formula 1 Grand Prix of Miami" with the World Intellectual Property Organization in November last year. That, adds more fire to the smoke, even though Liberty Media or the FIA is yet to make a statement about the same. Apart from Miami, F1 also filed trademarks for the New York Grand Prix, Las Vegas Grand Prix and Danish Grand Prix, which will be held in Denmark, and is being a considered for 2020.

As it is with Baku, the F1 Miami GP will also be a street circuit. Considering Formula E already has Miami on the calendar with a street circuit, certainly holds a lot more importance now.

