F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Dramatic Azerbaijan GP; Doom For Red Bull

The 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix saw Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes take the first win of the season at the end of action-packed race. With high octane crashes and the wiping out of both Red Bulls, the Azerbaijan GP was dramatic at its best, while Hamilton's win was an unprecedented one, followed by a stroke of luck. Finishing behind the Briton was Scuderia Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen taking his second consecutive podium while Force India's Sergio Perez took the third spot after a dramatic pass over pole sitter Sebastian Vettel. However, it was Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, who lost the most after a puncture ruined what looked like a win for sure.

(Both Red Bulls collided into each other Lap 40, retiring from the race)

The 2018 Azerbaijan GP ensured action right from the opening lap with Force India's Esteban Ocon and Williams' Sergey Sirotkin both eliminated in separate incidents. Ocon came in contact with Raikkonen and went into the wall, forcing the Ferrari to pit for a new rear wing. Sirotkin, on the other hand, rear-ended Perez before being sandwiched between Fernando Alonso's McLaren' and Nico Hulkenberg's Renault, forcing the Wiliams driver to retire immediately. The crash warranted for a safety car, while Alonso too pitted for two punctures.

However, the bigger game changer turned out to be the crash between Red Bull drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen. Fresh off the Chinese GP win, Ricciardo was at his aggressive best but went overboard as rear-ended into teammate Verstappen on Lap 40. The massive crash which had Verstappen briefly in air brought out the safety car once again with Vettel still in the lead. With Romain Grosjean also crashing a lap later, the safety car turned out to be a lengthy affair over the next four laps.

(Sebastian Vettel locked up dropping to fourth with Bottas taking the lead briefly)

Vettel lunged forward at the restart with Bottas right behind, but the German locked up and ride wide pushing down to fourth behind Hamilton and Raikkonen. Bottas was promoted to the lead but managed to retain the position only for another lap after running over the debris and picking up a puncture. The incident effectively ended the second Mercedes' prospects of winning the Azerbaijan GP, but promoted Hamilton to the lead, which he comfortably retained till the end of the 51 lap race.

Meanwhile, Raikkonen consistently drove in second place, but the real shocker was Perez passing Vettel, with a flat-spotted tyre, securing his first podium of the season and second at Azerbaijan. Vettel finished fourth, while Carlos Sainz in the Renault was promoted to fifth after the Red Bulls were out of contention.

(Bottas seemed certain of taking his first win of the season before taking a puncture)

Sauber's Charles LeClerc secured his best ever F1 finish in sixth place, ahead of McLaren's Fernando Alonso who recovered from the opening lap damage, and Williams' Lance Stroll. Stoffel Vandoorne in the second McLaren finished ninth, while the last point was picked up by Torro Rosso's Brendon Hartley, taking his first point.

Taking his first win of the season, Lewis Hamilton now sits on top of the drivers' standings with 70 points, while Sebastian Vettel trails behind by four points. Kimi Raikkonen comes in third with 48 points ahead of Valtteri Bottas. Meanwhile, Ferrari has a lead of four points in the constructors' standings over Mercedes for 2018. The unpredictable results should definitely give Hamilton a major boost for the season, while the W09 could certainly with a bit more pace.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.