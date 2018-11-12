New Cars and Bikes in India

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Brazilian Grand Prix; Mercedes Picks Up 5th Constructors Title

Hamilton pitted from the lead at the end of Lap 19 and Verstrappen took the race lead and with his Supersoft tyres in good shape he kept extending his lead over Hamilton till Lap 27 when he pulled into the pit lane.

View Photos
This was Hamilton's 10th victory in the 2018 Formula 1 Season

It was drama at the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix with just 27 las to go, after race leader Max Verstrappen spun out, handing the win to Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who scored his 10th victory of the Formula 1 season. Hamilton lead through the first half of the race before he was passed by Max Verstrappen who then looked all set to take the podium. However, Force India driver Esteban Ocon's attempt to unlap himself resulted in contact with Verstappen, spinning the Red Bull driver out of the lead. Verstrappen could not regain his position and Lewis Hamilton sealed his victory and extended his lead further. Team Mercedes also lifted the Constructors title for the fifth consecutive time.

Verstappen looked set to take the top honours as he catapulted himself into contention for victory with a rapid opening stint. Verstappen went past Ferrari drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel at Turn 1, taking the inside line. He then set his eyes on Bottas who was in P2 and on lap 10 went past him. The only driver ahead of Verstrappen now was Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton pitted from the lead at the end of Lap 19 and Verstrappen took the race lead and with his Supersoft tyres in good shape he kept extending his lead over Hamilton till Lap 27 when he pulled into the pit lane.

Verstappen looked in control of the race as he opened up a gap to Hamilton, but this elation was short lived as Force India's Esteban Ocon tried passing Verstappen down the inside at Turn 2 only to make contact with the race leader sending both the cars spinning. This helped Hamilton get past the race leader with Verstrappen joining the race in second position. Ocon was later given a 10-second stop/go penalty for causing a collision.

0 Comments

Kimi Raikkonen completed the podium for Ferrari, while teammate Sebastian Vettel struggled for pace. Bottas finished the race fifth ahead of Vettel who was placed in sixth position. Charles Leclerc brought in some points for Sauber, while Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen gave Haas a boost in the fight for P4 in the constructors' championship as they finished eighth and ninth.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
2018 Brazilian Grand Prix Brazilian Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton Constructors Title F1 Formula One Formula 1 Max Verstrappen

Latest News

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Brazilian Grand Prix; Mercedes Picks Up 5th Constructors Title
F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Brazilian Grand Prix; Mercedes Picks Up 5th Constructors Title
2018 Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo 2 Launched In Thailand
2018 Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo 2 Launched In Thailand
Hyundai Creta Diamond Concept Showcased At Sao Paulo Motor Show
Hyundai Creta Diamond Concept Showcased At Sao Paulo Motor Show
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X ABS Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.63 Lakh
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X ABS Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.63 Lakh
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class Spotted Testing For The First Time
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class Spotted Testing For The First Time
Over 400 Medium, Heavy Goods Vehicles Denied Entry Into Delhi
Over 400 Medium, Heavy Goods Vehicles Denied Entry Into Delhi
Insurance Firms Not Liable To Pay People Travelling By Goods Carriers: Madras HC
Insurance Firms Not Liable To Pay People Travelling By Goods Carriers: Madras HC
Passenger Vehicle Segment Records 1.55 Per Cent Growth In October
Passenger Vehicle Segment Records 1.55 Per Cent Growth In October
Near Production Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Spied
Near Production Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Spied
EICMA 2018: 2019 Suzuki GSX-S125 Unveiled
EICMA 2018: 2019 Suzuki GSX-S125 Unveiled
Triumph Introduces New TFT Connectivity System
Triumph Introduces New TFT Connectivity System
Shahan Ali Mohsin Crowned 2018 Indian National Karting Champion
Shahan Ali Mohsin Crowned 2018 Indian National Karting Champion
Skoda Kodiaq Style Variant Price Slashed By Rs. 1 Lakh
Skoda Kodiaq Style Variant Price Slashed By Rs. 1 Lakh
New Generation Toyota Corolla Sedan Set For Global Debut On November 16
New Generation Toyota Corolla Sedan Set For Global Debut On November 16
Triumph Speed Twin Teased In Latest Video
Triumph Speed Twin Teased In Latest Video

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

₹ 5.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.4
Datsun Go

Datsun Go

₹ 3.59 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X ABS Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.63 Lakh
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X ABS Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.63 Lakh
2018 Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo 2 Launched In Thailand
2018 Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo 2 Launched In Thailand
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities