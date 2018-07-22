New Cars and Bikes in India

F1: Lewis Hamilton Retakes F1 Lead With 'Miracle' Victory In Germany Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel, now 17 points behind the Briton after starting eight ahead, led from pole position until rain caused chaos in the closing laps, with the German skidding into the barriers in front of his home fans.

Lewis Hamilton went from 14th to first to take a "miracle" German Grand Prix victory for Mercedes on Sunday and retake the Formula One championship lead from Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who crashed.

Reigning world champion Hamilton took the chequered flag, for a record-equalling fourth German Grand Prix win, ahead of his Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

