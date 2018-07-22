F1: Lewis Hamilton Retakes F1 Lead With 'Miracle' Victory In Germany Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton went from 14th to first to take a "miracle" German Grand Prix victory for Mercedes on Sunday and retake the Formula One championship lead from Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who crashed.

🏁 RACE CLASSIFICATION (Chequered flag) 🏁



Hamilton weathers the storm to take win number four of 2018!#GermanGP 🇩🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/48pO4PnPw1 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 22, 2018

Vettel, now 17 points behind the Briton after starting eight ahead, led from pole position until rain caused chaos in the closing laps, with the German skidding into the barriers in front of his home fans.

HAMILTON: "It's very difficult from that position but you always have to believe. I kept pushing, kept believing and it happened" #GermanGP 🇩🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/fwS8j42buh Advertisement July 22, 2018

Reigning world champion Hamilton took the chequered flag, for a record-equalling fourth German Grand Prix win, ahead of his Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen.

Not a bad way to follow up two new contracts 👏



Mercedes have now taken 150 podiums since returning to F1 in 2010!#GermanGP 🇩🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Fs4q6pzKkM — Formula 1 (@F1) July 22, 2018

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

