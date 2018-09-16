New Cars and Bikes in India

F1: Hamilton Beats Verstappen To Win Singapore GP; Vettel Finished Third

Lewis Hamilton took a flawless win in the 2018 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, as Sebastian Vettel finished third behind Max Verstappen despite a near chance at victory thanks to strategic blunder.

View Photos
Lewis Hamilton has extended his lead by 40 points Sebastian Vettel

Lewis Hamilton took a flawless win in the 2018 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, as Sebastian Vettel finished third despite a near chance at victory thanks to strategic blunder. Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen finished second in an exhilarating ride. The Mercedes driver crossed the chequered flag with a lead of 8.961s over Verstappen, while Vettel finished third by a massive gap of 39.945s over the race leader. With yet another win under his belt, Hamilton extends his championship lead by 41 points over Vettel.

uke1il7

(Hamilton led the Singapore GP starting from the pole)

The opening lap saw Hamilton on pole and the Briton put this advantage to good use and held on to the lead right from the start with Verstappen following suit. However, an incredible start for Vettel ensured that the Red Bull driver could feel the heat in P2. Force India's Esteban Ocon, who started ninth on the grid was out of contention after the third turn as teammate Sergio Perez nudged the driver on the Outside wall of Turn 2. The incident saw him out of the race bringing out the safety car, a reminder of the opening lap from last year's race albeit far subtle.  

Meanwhile, Vettel passed Verstappen on the opening just before the safety car was called out. The safety car continued on the track until Lap 4 with Hamilton still in the lead. As the safety car made it back to the pits, the top order continued to remain the same with Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen, Daniel Ricciardo, Perez and Romain Grosjean following the race leaders. Fernando Alonso, who started 11th on the grid gained two positions with the absence of Ocon and having overtaken Nico Hulkenberg.

ql3ph6cg

(Esteban Ocon crashed on the opening lap after being nudged by teammate Sergio Perez)

Advertisement

At Lap 14, Vettel was the first one to pit in favour of ultrasoft tyres, a move that turned out to be disastrous for the German. The driver joined back behind Perez and stayed there for another two laps, as Hamilton extended his dominance at the front. Lewis and Max pitted on the successive laps to swap to soft tyres with a one stop strategy. Hamilton was back in the lead after the first set of pitstops with a lead of 3 seconds and extended the gap to nearly 9 seconds by the end of the race.

While the top three racers remained unchanged for most of the race, a battle for fourth was seen in the final stages between Ricciardo, Raikkonen and Bottas. With Bottas in fourth place and one second clear of the Ferrari and Red Bull, the drivers could do little to challenge the W09. Raikkonen finished the race fifth, while Ricciardo took sixth nearly a second later.

p19hmeq

(Valtteri Bottas finished fourth, ahead of Raikkonen and Ricciardo)

Alonso climbed up to sixth at the end of the race after a long stint on ultrasofts and later moving to softs. Sainz finished eighth followed by Charles Leclerc in ninth place. Hulkenberg managed to take P10, after Perez was pushed down to P16 after trying to pass Sergey Sirotkin on Lap 33 and took a puncture to his left tyre and a drive through penalty as well.

0 Comments

Finishing 18th was Kevin Magnussen who surprisingly set the fastest lap in the race, showing that the race was very much about tyre management. Hamilton is has extended his lead by 10 points over Vettel in the championship and that is sure to concern the German, especially with only six races to go.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG F1 Max Verstappen Sebastian Vettel Singapore GP 2018 Formula 1 F1 2018 Motorsport Scuderia Ferrari Red Bull Racing

Latest News

F1: Hamilton Beats Verstappen To Win Singapore GP; Vettel Finished Third
F1: Hamilton Beats Verstappen To Win Singapore GP; Vettel Finished Third
Lexus ES To Become First Production Car To Get Cameras Instead Of Outside Rear View Mirrors
Lexus ES To Become First Production Car To Get Cameras Instead Of Outside Rear View Mirrors
Top 5 New Car Launches In Festive Season 2018
Top 5 New Car Launches In Festive Season 2018
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Limited Edition To Be Launched Soon
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Limited Edition To Be Launched Soon
F1: Hamilton Storms To Pole In Singapore GP Beating Verstappen
F1: Hamilton Storms To Pole In Singapore GP Beating Verstappen
Jeep Compass Limited Plus Variant Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Jeep Compass Limited Plus Variant Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Ferrari Portofino India Launch Date Revealed
Ferrari Portofino India Launch Date Revealed
Volvo Cars Seeks U.S. Tariff Exemption For Chinese-Made SUV
Volvo Cars Seeks U.S. Tariff Exemption For Chinese-Made SUV
Latest Tata Harrier Video Explains The New OMEGARC Platform
Latest Tata Harrier Video Explains The New OMEGARC Platform
Jeep Compass Black Pack Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 20.59 lakh
Jeep Compass Black Pack Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 20.59 lakh
Nissan Sunny Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.48 Lakh
Nissan Sunny Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.48 Lakh
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLE Revealed Ahead Of The Paris Motor Show
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLE Revealed Ahead Of The Paris Motor Show
Ashok Leyland Bags An Order For 200 Buses From Bangladesh
Ashok Leyland Bags An Order For 200 Buses From Bangladesh
Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition Marks The End Of An Iconic Car
Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition Marks The End Of An Iconic Car
Mahindra & Mahindra To Go Carbon Neutral by 2040
Mahindra & Mahindra To Go Carbon Neutral by 2040

Latest Cars

Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 37.44 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

₹ 2.98 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

76 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

88 Honda City Cars

Available
Used Honda City Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 90,000
More Sedan Cars

109 Swift Cars

Available
Used Swift Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 85,000
More Hatchback Cars

7 Creta Cars

Available
Used Creta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 10 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Mercedes-AMG models

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe
₹ 2.98 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S
₹ 1.55 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG G 63
Mercedes-AMG G 63
₹ 2.56 - 2.85 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG C 43
Mercedes-AMG C 43
₹ 90.58 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45
₹ 90.99 - 94.24 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
₹ 87.43 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
₹ 1.05 - 1.19 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
₹ 1.75 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
₹ 1.83 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG GT
Mercedes-AMG GT
₹ 2.45 - 2.61 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
₹ 90.8 - 90.99 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG SLC 43
Mercedes-AMG SLC 43
₹ 90.58 Lakh - 1.02 Crore *
View More
x
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Limited Edition To Be Launched Soon
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Limited Edition To Be Launched Soon
Top 5 New Car Launches In Festive Season 2018
Top 5 New Car Launches In Festive Season 2018
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities