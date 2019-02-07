New Cars and Bikes in India

F1: Haas Reveals New Black And Gold Livery For 2019 Challenger

Haas F1 brings back the black and gold livery to the championship on its 2019 Formula 1 challenger - VF-19.

The Haas Formula 1 team has pulled the wraps off the F1 car livery for 2019. The American outfit brings back the black and gold colour scheme that reflects its new title sponsor. The team is now funded by the UK-based energy drinks company Rich Energy after it struck a deal with the latter late last year. In addition to the colour scheme, the F1 team has also been renamed as Rich Energy Haas F1 team for the upcoming season. While the new livery was showcased on the 2018 show car at the launch event in London, the team has released digital images of the VF-19 online showcasing its 2019 F1 challenger.

The new colours have been adopted courtesy of Haas F1's new sponsor Rich Energy

The black and gold colour scheme makes a comeback to F1 since the 2015 Lotus challenger. Haas F1 drivers Roman Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen revealed the new colour at the launch event. The new colours are starkly different from its previous colours that were a combination of red, grey and black in their first three seasons of F1.

Speaking on the new colours, Haas Team Principal, Guenther Steiner said, "It's important that we keep progressing as a team, and this season is no different. Our partnership with Rich Energy is another positive example of moving forward as an organisation. We're pleased to see their colours on the VF-19, we welcome them as they join our valued partner group in utilising Formula One as a global marketing platform. While 2018 delivered our best season to date, the year showed, sometimes sharply, that we still have areas to improve on as a team. On-track, our push for performance started early with the VF-19, our next step is to get to Spain and utilise our time there wisely to prepare for Australia."

The 2019 Haas F1 car has only been revealed in images for now

Speaking about the new association, Rich Energy - CEO, William Storey said, "I'm naturally delighted to finally see the Rich Energy colours and stag logo in Formula 1 with Haas F1 Team. Partnering with the team has already significantly raised the profile of our brand, this livery unveil will again elevate us to another level. It's fantastic to see the VF-19 decked out in black and gold, with Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen similarly attired. We've worked closely with Haas F1 Team to ensure we present a strong look, one we're now very proud to take around the world competing in Formula 1."

The Haas F1 car will be using the Ferrari power unit in 2019, much like the previous seasons

Haas F1 was created ahead of the 2016 championship and has been at the bottom end of the constructors' standings, finishing eighth in the first two years. The team though did make considerable progress last season finishing fifth in the overall rankings. With sheer pace through most of the races and several finishes in top 10, Haas did show it can be promising this season as well. The 2019 F1 season starts on March 14, 2019, in Australia.

