F1: Force India Name Change Likely Before Season Starts In Australia

Speculations have been rife since last year that Sahara Force India will be opting for a name change and the team could announce its new name just before the start of the 2018 season in Australia. The Silverstone-based outfit has been eager to make a name change in order to make it more globally relevant and attract more potential sponsors. While reports suggested the team registered the 'Force One' name in the UK, there has been no confirmation on the same yet.

Speaking to news agency Reuters, Force India, Chief Operating Officer, Otmar Szafnauer said that they had a new name in mind but did not reveal any details. Otmar spoke on the sidelines of the pre-testing morning in Barcelona, where the 2018 VJM11 F1 contender was also revealed for the first time. The smaller Force India branding on the car and the garage only added to the rumours of a name change in order.

Szafnauer said, "We're talking to some people that are thinking of perhaps sponsoring the team and they are keen for a name change, but that's not for 2018, That's for 2019."

"So it could very well be that it goes until '19 but, you know, why wait? That's why I say it's probably more likely than not that it will happen [before season starts]."

A team name change needs to be approved by Formula 1 with a majority of other teams also voting in its favour. A formal request from Force India is yet to be made.

The only Indian team on the grid, Force India is owned by former UB Group owner Vijay Mallya and Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy. Both businessmen are currently embroiled in different money laundering charges. While Mr Roy is in the country, Dr. Mallya is currently residing in the UK. Mallya also acts a team principal for the team.

The 2018 Formula 1 season will kick-start in Australia from March 25 and we expect to hear from the team closer to the date. Force India has earned quite a reputation with two successful seasons, having finished fourth in the constructors' standings in 2016 and 2017. With McLaren, Renault and Williams upping the ante, it doesn't look easy for Force India this year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.