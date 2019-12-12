F1: Ferrari Announces 2020 Formula 1 Car Reveal Date

Mark your calendars Formula One fanatics, Scuderia Ferrari has announced that it will be the first team to unveil their 2020 F1 car on February 11 next year. The unveil date was announced by team boss Mattia Binotto at Ferrari's Christmas media lunch at Maranello, Italy. This makes the 2019 runners up team the first to confirm the unveil as it aims to pick the constructors' championship next year while coming close several times in over a decade. Drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc will continue to pilot the new car as well.

Speaking at the lunch, Mattia Binotto said, “We will launch the car very early. I think we will be the earliest. The reason why we are anticipating the launch and the unveiling and then moving on is we must do some dyno homologations before going to Barcelona. We are launching the car on the 11 February 2020. Soon after we've got an intense program of bench [testing] before we go to Barcelona."

For the 2020 season, teams will have two fewer days of pre-season testing in Barcelona next year. The first of the two three-day tests run from February 19-21, while the second from February 26-28, next year. The upcoming season will also be the last of how we see F1 in its current form with all-new cars set to debut in 2021. Meanwhile, the 2020 season will be record breaking in its own right with 22 races planned and a couple of new tracks added to the calendar. The season is set to begin from March 15, 2020 in Australia.

