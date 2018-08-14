New Cars and Bikes in India

F1: Fernando Alonso Announces Retirement From Formula 1 World Championship

Two time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has announced his retirement from the championship and the McLaren driver will not be taking part in the 2019 season.

Two time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has announced his retirement from the championship and the McLaren driver will not be taking part in the 2019 season. Announcing his decision, the F1 driver took to Twitter to announce his decision, through the F1's summer break. Alonso is currently racing with the McLaren F1 Team and will continue until the end of this season.

Speaking about his decision, Fernando Alonso said, "After 17 wonderful years in this amazing sport, it's time for me to make a change and move on. I have enjoyed every single minute of those incredible seasons and I cannot thank enough the people who have contributed to make them all so special. There are still several grands prix to go this season, and I will take part in them with more commitment and passion than ever.

"Let's see what the future brings; new exciting challenges are around the corner. I'm having one of the happiest times ever in my life but I need to go on exploring new adventures," he added further.

McLaren boss Zak Brown said, "Fernando is not only an outstanding ambassador for McLaren but also for Formula 1. His 17 years in the sport, as arguably the pre-eminent driver of his generation and undoubtedly an F1 great, have added another layer to Formula 1's rich history. There is a time for everyone to make a change and Fernando has decided the end of this season to be his. We respect his decision, even if we believe he is in the finest form of his career."

