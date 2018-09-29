New Cars and Bikes in India

F1: Daniil Kvyat To Return To Torro Rosso In 2019

Nicknamed "the Torpedo", Daniil Kvyat will be making a comeback to Torro Rosso in 2019 and steps in for Pierre Gasly who has been promoted to Red Bull Racing.

View Photos
This will be Kyvat's second stint in Formula 1 after his 2014-2017 stint with Toro Rosso & Red Bull

The Torpedo is back! Well that will be the case in 2019 as Daniil Kvyat has been announced as the second driver at Torro Rosso next season. The announcement comes ahead of the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi, Russia. Kvyat will be joining Brendon Hartley at the team. The latter is contracted with the team until the end of next year. This will be the Russian racer's second stint in Formula 1 and third with the Torro Rosso team. Kvyat steps in place of Pierre Gasly who has been promoted to Red Bull Racing for the next season.

Speaking of Kvyat's return, Toro Rosso team boss Franz Tost said, "I believe he deserves another chance in Formula One. Daniil is a high skilled driver with fantastic natural speed, which he has proven several times in his career. There were some difficult situations he had to face in the past, but I'm convinced for next year and that for next year, and things on away from the races will help him show his undeniable capabilities on track. We'll push very hard to provide him with a good package, and I feel the best is yet to come from his side. That's why we are happy to welcome him back to our team, to start a successful season together."

In his previous Formula 1 stint, Kvyat raced in the premier class championship between 2014 and 2017 bagging a seat with Torro Rosso, Red Bull Racing and then back in Torro Rosso. The driver was dropped from the line-up and axed from the Red Bull driver programme for this year owing to a poor show last season and moved to a Ferrari test role. Nevertheless, with Daniel Ricciardo moving to Renault and Pierre Gasly promoted to the Red Bull A team, there was an opening for Kvyat to find his way back on the F1 grid.

While Kvyat was applauded for his quick pace, consistency remained an issue with the drive. Whereas multiple crashes further added black marks over his performance. Owing to this Kvyat was replaced by Max Verstappen ahead of the Spanish GP in 2016 at Red Bull, a decision that has paid off well for the team. Meanwhile, Kvyat last raced Torro Rosso for Torro Rosso until the US GP in October 2017.

0 Comments

A lot is expected from Kvyat who gets a second chance at F1. While he is expected to maintain his quick pace and his quite apt nickname "the torpedo", a more mature performance is expected this time.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Formula 1 F1 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Red Bull

Latest News

2019 Triumph Street Twin And Street Scrambler Teased
2019 Triumph Street Twin And Street Scrambler Teased
F1: Daniil Kvyat To Return To Torro Rosso In 2019
F1: Daniil Kvyat To Return To Torro Rosso In 2019
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Pirelli Revealed
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Pirelli Revealed
GM Will Recall More Than 3.3 Million Vehicles In China
GM Will Recall More Than 3.3 Million Vehicles In China
Asia Auto Gymkhana To Be Hosted In India For The First Time
Asia Auto Gymkhana To Be Hosted In India For The First Time
BMW 750 GS and BMW 850 GS Bookings Begin In India, Prices Start At Rs. 11.95 Lakh
BMW 750 GS and BMW 850 GS Bookings Begin In India, Prices Start At Rs. 11.95 Lakh
Suzuki Intruder Special Edition Model Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1 Lakh
Suzuki Intruder Special Edition Model Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 75 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 75 Lakh
Audi Received 10,000 Pre-Bookings For The E-Tron EV
Audi Received 10,000 Pre-Bookings For The E-Tron EV
Honda CB Shine Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales In August 2018
Honda CB Shine Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales In August 2018
Royal Enfield 650 Twins: Top Questions Answered
Royal Enfield 650 Twins: Top Questions Answered
Ferrari Portofino Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.5 Crore
Ferrari Portofino Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.5 Crore
Automobili Pininfarina Partners With Rimac For EV Technology
Automobili Pininfarina Partners With Rimac For EV Technology
Tesla's Elon Musk Sued By United States' Securities And Exchange Commission For Fraud
Tesla's Elon Musk Sued By United States' Securities And Exchange Commission For Fraud
Next-Gen BMW 3-Series To Be Unveiled Next Month
Next-Gen BMW 3-Series To Be Unveiled Next Month

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

₹ 87.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

₹ 4.09 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

₹ 3.45 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.1
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 46.78 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.98 - 7.1 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
Suzuki Intruder Special Edition Model Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1 Lakh
Suzuki Intruder Special Edition Model Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1 Lakh
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 First Ride Review
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 First Ride Review
Honda CB Shine Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales In August 2018
Honda CB Shine Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales In August 2018
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities