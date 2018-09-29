F1: Daniil Kvyat To Return To Torro Rosso In 2019

The Torpedo is back! Well that will be the case in 2019 as Daniil Kvyat has been announced as the second driver at Torro Rosso next season. The announcement comes ahead of the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi, Russia. Kvyat will be joining Brendon Hartley at the team. The latter is contracted with the team until the end of next year. This will be the Russian racer's second stint in Formula 1 and third with the Torro Rosso team. Kvyat steps in place of Pierre Gasly who has been promoted to Red Bull Racing for the next season.

Speaking of Kvyat's return, Toro Rosso team boss Franz Tost said, "I believe he deserves another chance in Formula One. Daniil is a high skilled driver with fantastic natural speed, which he has proven several times in his career. There were some difficult situations he had to face in the past, but I'm convinced for next year and that for next year, and things on away from the races will help him show his undeniable capabilities on track. We'll push very hard to provide him with a good package, and I feel the best is yet to come from his side. That's why we are happy to welcome him back to our team, to start a successful season together."

In his previous Formula 1 stint, Kvyat raced in the premier class championship between 2014 and 2017 bagging a seat with Torro Rosso, Red Bull Racing and then back in Torro Rosso. The driver was dropped from the line-up and axed from the Red Bull driver programme for this year owing to a poor show last season and moved to a Ferrari test role. Nevertheless, with Daniel Ricciardo moving to Renault and Pierre Gasly promoted to the Red Bull A team, there was an opening for Kvyat to find his way back on the F1 grid.

While Kvyat was applauded for his quick pace, consistency remained an issue with the drive. Whereas multiple crashes further added black marks over his performance. Owing to this Kvyat was replaced by Max Verstappen ahead of the Spanish GP in 2016 at Red Bull, a decision that has paid off well for the team. Meanwhile, Kvyat last raced Torro Rosso for Torro Rosso until the US GP in October 2017.

A lot is expected from Kvyat who gets a second chance at F1. While he is expected to maintain his quick pace and his quite apt nickname "the torpedo", a more mature performance is expected this time.

