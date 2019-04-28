New Cars and Bikes in India

F1: Bottas Fends Late Charge From Hamilton To Win Azerbaijan GP

Valtteri Bottas claimed his second win of the year in the Azerbaijan GP denying teammate Lewis Hamilton the victory, albeit taking Mercedes' fourth consecutive 1-2 finish for the F1 season.

View Photos

Valtteri Bottas managed to convert his pole position advantage into a win in the 2019 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The driver took his second victory of the season fending off a late charge from teammate Lewis Hamilton in what was this year's fourth consecutive 1-2 finish for Mercedes. Coming in third was Scuderia Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel taking his third podium of the season followed by Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in fourth place. Bottas' win catapults him to the top of the drivers' standings.

3cph1n1s

The Mercedes boys maintained the top 1-2 equation for most of the race

After a late puncture denied Bottas victory in Baku last year, the Mercedes driver was in for payback showing top form through the weekend. Bottas started the race on pole but it was Hamilton who had a better start. However, Bottas did not let his teammate pass him on the initial corners and held on to the top spot building his lead over the rest of the pack. Hamilton was right on Bottas' tail for the initial laps and the top order remained unchanged till Lap 11 when Vettel entered the pits for softs. Bottas followed in the next lap, while Hamilton pitted on Lap 13. Bottas rejoined in a net lead but the shuffle did allow Vettel to get close to Mercedes for some time.

a88ant5k

Sebastian Vettel took a lonely third, over 11 seconds off the race leader

The second round of pit stops kicked off soon after as the medium tyres showed more pace over the softs. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari started ninth and managed to move up to P4 by Lap 10. Leclerc was promoted to P1 once the top order entered the pits for a tyre change. The Ferrari driver was effectively managing his pace over the other drivers and led the race denying the top spot to Bottas. The Mercedes driver was looking to pass Leclerc and finally got into DRS range and managed to overtake the Ferrari on Lap 32 of the 51 lap race. Hamilton lapped Leclerc soon after, bringing Mercedes back into the top spot.

Undeterred with the action at the back, Bottas had built a 2-second lead over Hamilton and maintained it for most of the race. Red Bull's Pierre Gasly's unprecedented stop on Lap 39 also worked to Bottas' advantage as Hamilton could not attempt to pass his teammate over the next two laps thanks to the Virtual Safety Car (VSC) on track. Nevertheless, the reigning world champion made a late charge at Hamilton bring the difference between both drivers down to 1.4 seconds with three laps to go. It seemed Hamilton would pass Bottas on the last lap with the help of DRS, but the race leader picked up DRS himself and crossed the finish line 1.524s ahead of Hamilton.

Vettel could never quite get close to the top Mercedes after passing Leclerc and ended up alone in third place, 11.739s off the race leader. Verstappen finished fifth almost 6s behind Vettel. Despite a promising start, the driver lost pace once the VSC went off track, but managed to remain consistent in his second consecutive fifth place finish this season. Leclerc finished in sixth place after being passed by Verstappen almost a minute behind the Red Bull. The driver's second pitstop for softs did affect his pace but helped him secure a bonus point for the fastest lap from Bottas.

Racing Point's Sergio Perez was the sixth fastest driver to completely the race and maintain his strong performance at Baku, ahead of McLaren's Carlos Sainz Jr, who took his first points this season. McLaren's Lance Stroll also picked up points for the team finishing at P8, while Lance Stroll of Racing Point finished ninth, also taking crucial points for the team. Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen completed the top 10 line-up taking the single point for the team after starting from the pit lane, having failed a front wing deflection test. Torro Rosso's Alex Albon finished 11th, ahead of Antonio Giovinazzi of Alfa Romeo, while Haas driver Kevin Magnussen finished 13th over Nico Hulkenberg of Renault. Taking 15th and 16th respectively were Williams drivers George Russell and Robert Kubica, the former coming back in the race after loose drain cover incident during FP1.

d4vur78o

Ricciardo and Kvyat were involved in a bizarre incident and have been summoned by the stewards

0 Comments

With respect to retirements, the Azerbaijan GP saw Gasly ending his race on Lap 39 while in sixth place, having starting from the pit lane with an upgraded Honda engine. However, Torro Rosso's Danill Kvyat and Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo had an absurd incident after the latter reversed into Kvyat on track after a failed overtaking attempt taking out both drivers out of contention. Both Ricciardo and Kvyat have been summoned by the stewards. The last retirement for the day was that of Haas driver Romain Grosjean.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Valtteri Bottas Azerbaijan GP Azerbaijan GP 2019 Formula 1 F1 2019 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG F1 Scuderia Ferrari Sebastian Vettel Charles Leclerc

Latest News

F1: Bottas Fends Late Charge From Hamilton To Win Azerbaijan GP
F1: Bottas Fends Late Charge From Hamilton To Win Azerbaijan GP
Tokyo Court Retracts Plan To Initiate Carlos Ghosn's Trial in September 2019
Tokyo Court Retracts Plan To Initiate Carlos Ghosn's Trial in September 2019
Toyota Opens Test Track Inspired By The Nurburgring In Japan
Toyota Opens Test Track Inspired By The Nurburgring In Japan
F1: Valtteri Bottas To Start Azerbaijan GP On Pole; Leclerc Crashes In Q2
F1: Valtteri Bottas To Start Azerbaijan GP On Pole; Leclerc Crashes In Q2
Formula E: Robin Frijns Wins Chaotic Paris e-Prix; Becomes 8th Different Winner Of The Season
Formula E: Robin Frijns Wins Chaotic Paris e-Prix; Becomes 8th Different Winner Of The Season
Exclusive: Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Spotted For The First Time
Exclusive: Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Spotted For The First Time
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Sets New Lap Record At The Dubai Autodrome Circuit
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Sets New Lap Record At The Dubai Autodrome Circuit
Hero MotoCorp Records 25 Per Cent Slump In Profit In Q4, Annual Profit Down By 8.4 Per Cent
Hero MotoCorp Records 25 Per Cent Slump In Profit In Q4, Annual Profit Down By 8.4 Per Cent
F1: Loose Drain Cover Destroys Williams Car As Incident Abandons Azerbaijan GP First Practice
F1: Loose Drain Cover Destroys Williams Car As Incident Abandons Azerbaijan GP First Practice
Honda BR-V Facelift Unveiled In Indonesia
Honda BR-V Facelift Unveiled In Indonesia
Ford Puts Pre-Collision Assist Technology On Shopping Carts
Ford Puts Pre-Collision Assist Technology On Shopping Carts
Renault To Propose Joint Holding Company With Nissan
Renault To Propose Joint Holding Company With Nissan
Toyota Abandons Plan To Install U.S Connected Vehicle Tech By 2021
Toyota Abandons Plan To Install U.S Connected Vehicle Tech By 2021
Next-Gen Audi RS7 Sportback Spotted Testing
Next-Gen Audi RS7 Sportback Spotted Testing
Triumph India To Bring In BS-6 Compliant Models From December 2019
Triumph India To Bring In BS-6 Compliant Models From December 2019

Latest Cars

6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.1
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹ 2.15 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
BMW Z4

BMW Z4

₹ 76.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Mercedes-AMG models

Mercedes-AMG G 63
Mercedes-AMG G 63
₹ 2.56 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe
₹ 2.98 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG C 43
Mercedes-AMG C 43
₹ 90.58 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe
₹ 88.74 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG C 63
Mercedes-AMG C 63
₹ 1.55 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
₹ 1.75 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
₹ 87.43 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
₹ 1.05 - 1.19 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45
₹ 90.99 - 94.24 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG GT
Mercedes-AMG GT
₹ 2.45 - 2.61 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
₹ 1.83 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG SLC 43
Mercedes-AMG SLC 43
₹ 90.58 Lakh - 1.02 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
₹ 90.8 - 90.99 Lakh *
View More
x
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Exclusive: Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Spotted For The First Time
Exclusive: Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Spotted For The First Time
Tata Harrier is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tata Harrier is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities