F1 And Belgian Grand Prix Extend Contract For Spa-Francorchamps Circuit Until 2021

One of the most iconic circuits on the calendar, the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium has been confirmed to be a part of Formula 1 for the next three years. F1 has sealed a new deal for the Belgian Grand Prix which will see the Spa circuit on the calendar until the end of 2021. The current agreement was set to expire this year after the race. The Spa-Francorchamps race track has been hosting Formula 1 races for decades now with the first race held in 1950. Over the years, the track has seen a number of changes but makes for some of the most high octane chases every year.

Speaking of the new deal, Chloe Targett-Adams, Director of Promoters and Business Relations at Formula 1, said: “We are really pleased to have reached this agreement which means that the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix will stay on the calendar for a further three years. Formula 1 was born in Europe and the future of this sport needs to maintain its solid roots, while expanding globally and Spa-Francorchamps is part of that fantastic history. We are particularly pleased that the new agreement is an improvement on the previous one, for Formula 1 and for our partner Spa Grand Prix, so that fans attending this race will enjoy a truly unforgettable experience.”

The first Belgian Grand Prix in 1950 ran on a 14 km road course at the Spa-Francorchamps wending through the villages of Burnenville, Malmedy and Stavelot and featuring the legendarily terrifying Masta Kink. However, safety concerns ensured that the track was shrunk to 7 km in 1983. The Spa circuit is regarded as a drivers' favourite with corners including the Eau Rouge-Raidillon, Pouhon and Blanchimont that provide an ultimate test for their abilities.

For the region too, the Spa-Francorchamps circuit is a major tourist ground apart from being an important source of revenue. With the deal extending for an additional three years, the circuit is certain to be flocked by future F1 champions and fans alike.

Minister for the Economy in the Wallonia region, Pierre Yves-Jeholet said, “This is a good deal which makes sure that such an important event stays in our region, thus placing us on a global visibility platform. The regional and national economic benefit is significant: in 2017 we had a return on investment of 315 per cent and ticket sales increased by 7.5 per cent. It is also a significant first for us as we have now concluded a successful and rewarding negotiation with Formula 1.”

The 2018 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix is scheduled to take place between August 24-26. At present, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel leads the points table with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton a close second.

