F1 : 2019 Formula 1 Draft Calendar Announced

The 2019 Formula 1 calendar includes the Japanese, German and Belgian Grand Prix races that recieve a contract extension starting next year. The draft calendar though is subjected to FIA's approval for now.

The 2019 season of Formula 1 will kick-start on March 17 with the Australian Grand Prix

Formula 1 has released the draft calendar for the 2019 FIA F1 World Championship. The 2019 calendar will see the team's contest in 21 Grand Prix races, equalling to that held in 2016 and 2018. Off the 21 races, 11 races will be held in Europe, followed by five in Asia and four in the Americas. The opening race, as always will be held in Australia, the only race for the continent. The calendar will be submitted for the approval to the FIA World Motorsport Council meeting on October 12 this year.

Speaking about the 2019 calendar, Formula 1, Chairman and CEO at Formula 1, Chase Carey said, “It gives me great pleasure to announce that the draft of the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar is made up of 21 races, as it was this year. In addition, we are honoured the promoters of the long-standing Japanese Grand Prix have agreed to a new long-term deal that will ensure our loyal and knowledgeable Japanese fans will be able to enjoy Formula 1 for more years to come. I am also delighted to confirm that with the very valuable help of Mercedes-Benz, the German automobile clubs ADAC and AvD and the German Minister for Transportation and Digital Infrastructure, we have reached an agreement with the Municipality of Hockenehim and the promoter Hockenheim-Ring GmbH which will allow to once more race at this iconic circuit also in 2019. This demonstrates how all stakeholders within Formula 1 are working together to ensure the long-term future of the sport and its fans.”

As we reported previously, the Australian Grand Prix will be starting a week earlier than the standard schedule, beginning on March 17, while the Abu Dhabi GP will be held on December 1, bringing an end to the season. The next season will also a witness a milestone for Formula 1 with the sport celebrating the 1000th Grand Prix since its inception in 1950. The 1000th GP will be held in China on April 14. For 2019, Formula 1 has renewed a number of contracts extending the several until 2021.

The Japanese Grand Prix held at the Suzuka circuit has been extended for an additional three years, and will be sponsored by Honda. The next season will also see the Japanese GP celebrate its 30th anniversary. The much debated German GP has also been renewed on the calendar at the Hockenheim-Ring and will see Mercedes-Benz as title sponsor. Lastly, the Belgian GP will also be a part of the calendar until the end of 2021 and will continue to be held at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

2019 Formula 1 Draft Calendar

March 17 - Australia - Melbourne

March 31 - Bahrain - Sakhir

April 14 - China - Shanghai

April 28 - Azerbaijan - Baku

May 12 - Spain - Barcelona

May 26 - Monaco - Monaco

June 9 - Canada - Montreal

June 23 - France - Le Castellet

June 30 - Austria - Spielberg

July 14 - Great Britain - Silverstone

July 28 - Germany - Hockenheim

August 4 - Hungary - Budapest

September 1 - Belgium - Spa-Francorchamps

September 8 - Italy - Monza

September 22 - Singapore - Singapore

September 29 - Russia - Sochi

October 13 - Japan - Suzuka

October 27 - Mexico - Mexico City

November 3 - USA - Austin

November 17 - Brazil - Sao Paulo

December 1 - Abu Dhabi - Yas Marina

