F1 2017: Sebastian Vettel Extends Contract With Ferrari Until 2020

In fact, Mercedes-Petronas' non-executive chairman Niki Lauda had commented earlier this season that the team indeed had talks with Vettel over a possible merger but that seems to not be the case anymore.
The new deal will see the four time world champion end his tenure with Ferrari in 2020. This also means that Ferrari's driver line-up remains unchanged for a fourth consecutive season in 2018.
It only seems obvious that Vettel would want to continue with Ferrari as much as the Maranello based outfit want him on board. Only a few teams in F1 at present can churn out championship winning cars and Ferrari is clearly one of them. The German driver came on-board Ferrari in 2015 and the team has since garnered 7 wins and 28 podium finishes. The Italian team currently leads the Constructors' Standings. On the other hand, Vettel is in contention for the world title with a lead of 14 points over Lewis Hamilton.
With respect to other drivers, Mercedes' contract with Hamilton ends at the end of 2918, while rumours suggest the team will retain Valtteri Bottas for next year as well owing to his impressive performance. Red Bull too has confirmed Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen for the next season.
