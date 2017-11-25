F1 2017: All-New Formula 1 Logo To Be Revealed At Abu Dhabi GP

This was the first season after Formula 1's new owners Liberty Media took over the sport, but it's real, rather more visible change will be begin starting next year. F1's new owners are all set to make the biggest change to the sport and will be revealing the all-new Formula 1 logo at the upcoming Ab Dhabi Grand Prix tomorrow. The red and black F1 logo is one of the most recognisable ones in the sporting world, and has been equally liked by fans over the years. However, Liberty Media boss Chase Carey plans to revamp the sport and the logo will be an integral part of the same, making a big reveal on the podium.

Liberty Media wants to establish a more refreshed presence by incorporating a fresh new logo in place. It has been reported that the owners have registered a host of new logos at the European Union Intellectual Property, one of which will be revealed tomorrow. However, the decision to move towards a new logo has also been hugely debated on social media. With fans having mixed responses to the decision, Liberty Media is prepared to face some backlash towards the new logo.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the decision to introduce the new logo, Chase Carey said, "For sure, any time you change you are always going to get a mixed set of views," he said. "What we wanted to do was provide a fresh energy to the sport, and I think have a lot of plans for the future and a lot of things we want to do.

"We thought the logo was a good way to emphasize the excitement and a fresh energy to take the sport to a new place. That's respecting where the sport has been, we are not looking to change the sport, we are looking to provide a fresh innovation and energy to a sport that is a great sport.

"We think we can enhance it and better it, to allow fans to engage in ways they maybe haven't had the opportunity to in the past around events that truly are the spectacle they should be."

Liberty Media is looking to bring extensive changes to the sport starting 2018, as it aims to bring more younger vewers back to the sport. 2017 was largely successful bringing back the action, but the new promoters are looking to overhaul the image of F1 as a more young and vibrant sport.

Apart from the logo, F1 will also witness changes in terms of new regulations, venues and visual aspects. The cars will also see major updates with respect to design as the shark fins are being banned and the hugely debated halo safety design will be incorporated. The cars will also be fitted with new 360-degree cameras, which actually is exciting and will add to the visual experience.

The existing F1 logo was originally penned by Carter Wong Design 23 years ago. In that period, the sport saw the careers of F1 greats including Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, among others. These years also saw 10 unique Drivers' Champions and eight different Constructors' Titles.

