ExxonMobil Launches New Engine Oil For Both Petrol And Diesel Engines

ExxonMobil Lubricants India today launched a new engine oil in the market that is suitable for both petrol and diesel passenger vehicles. Christened Mobil Super 3000 X1 Formula FE 5W-30 a.k.a. Mobil Super 3000, the new engine oil is designed to deliver enhanced engine protection and excellent performance at both very low and very high operating temperatures. ExxonMobil offers the new engine oil in pack sizes of 1 litre, 3 litres and 3.5 litres - priced at ₹ 540, ₹ 1,620 and ₹ 1,890 respectively.

The Mobil Super 3000 engine oil has been optimised for the unique requirements of various driving styles and conditions. The company says that the product is particularly suitable for the country like India which has diverse weather conditions in different parts of the country and the almost equal ratio of petrol and diesel passenger vehicles.

ExxonMobil Mobil Super 3000 X1 Formula FE 5W-30 engine oil

Talking about the company's new product, Deepankar Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer, ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt Ltd said, "We continue to push the boundaries of automotive lubricant technology with our world-class lubricant solutions. We are proud to bring to India, Mobil Super 3000 - a premium quality engine oil engineered to extend engine life and provide enhanced protection."

Sharing further insight on the launch, Pranav Tambey, Marketing Manager - India, ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt Ltd said, "Today, more than ever, consumers are focused on making their cars last longer. Mobil Super 3000's ability to protect in a wide range of driving conditions and temperatures provides consumers peace of mind, day after day."

