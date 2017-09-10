Express Bike Works Review: Automated Two-Wheeler Washes In 2 Minutes

It takes hard work and a significant amount of manpower to get a two-wheeler cleaned on a regular basis. Unless you are an enthusiast, it is likely that you won't have access to some professional grade equipment like a pressure wash; foam cleaner and even post wash shine and wax. Imagine getting stuck with a filthy bike amidst your busy schedule just before that big meeting or date. At that moment cleaning your bike will likely be the last thing on your mind. This has happened to all of us at some point and it simply ruins everything. But if you can spare five minutes from your busy schedule, Express Bike Works say they might have a solution for you.

(Express Bike Works reduces a basic wash cycle from 20 minutes to 2 minutes)

Express Bike Works or 'EBW' is a Mumbai-based start-up and promises to make bike washes easier, economical and less time consuming for motorcyclists. The company has ingeniously developed an automated machine that quickens the process of washing a two-wheeler in a limited time while utilising limited resources. As a result, the basic wash time required for an average motorcycle has reduced from 20 minutes to just two minutes.

(The matte finished paint job is difficult to maintain and attracts more dirt than usual bikes)

So, how did this idea come about? Express Bike Works Co-Founder, Niraj Taksande told Carandbike, "We were like a team of enthusiastic motorcycle riders. We used to ride our motorcycles into the mud, slush all through Sundays and on the next Monday morning, we would take the same dirty motorcycle to our offices and to look better, we would spend our first half of our working day at a washing centre. So that was something which was running behind our mind and we wanted to change the scenario."

(The largely automated process can be booked via EBW's app)

EBW sounds like just the right kind of service needed for any kind of two-wheeler, so we decided to give it a try ourselves. Our test bike is the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V finished in matte black. Unlike the usual glossy finished bikes, the matte paint job tends to attract dirt easily and is a little more delicate to harsh pressure wash. Thus, it is just the right kind of a bike to check an automated wash service. It is now time to see if EBW passes the litmus test.

(The basic wash service includes de-greasing with foam and then rinsing with water)

The basic wash includes de-greasing the bike with foam and then rinsing it with water and that's the one we opted for. The automated jet sprays cover most of the nooks and crannies cleaning the dust off body panels, chain cover, engine area, alloy wheels, handlebar and switch gear. Water pressure is optimised between 400 to 600 PSI to avoid causing any kind of damage to the paint work and the do not affect the electricals either. However, jet sprays have limited access to areas like the bike's underbody, which is then cleaned with a pressurised hose manually by an attendant.

(Jet sprays have a pressure of 400 to 600 PSI and do not damage the paint work)

Keeping up with the claim, the automated wash was completed within two minutes while the drying process takes another two minutes using compressed air and a cloth. Much to our relief, the matte paint job remained unaffected and all the dust and muck that had accumulated over the panels were washed off. We opted for the quick shine service as well, which took a few more minutes to apply and buff using a special shiner and micro fibre cloth.

(For hard to reach corners, an attendant manually cleans the areas using a pressurised hose)

We have to say, the end result was truly impressive and it took not more than a total of ten minutes to get the bike washed, dried and shined. Our TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has barely 1500 km on the odometer but it had taken quite a bit of beating in the Mumbai monsoon. EBW did manage to bring back the shine of a new bike. That said, long-term exposure to pressurised washes does remain a concern with respect to the bike's paint quality.

(Frequent exposure to pressurised washes remains a concern)

Express Bike Works' services can be availed as a walk-in or via the company's app. The app is well thought out and will remind the customer of things like the next wash as well as the next insurance renewal. It gives you the option to pay online and avail different services including basic maintenance and upkeep, comprehensive health check-up and even basic detailing. While EBW's most affordable service costs just ₹ 50, its most expensive service will set you back by ₹ 500 and includes special shining, basic detailing and Teflon coating - which is something we might not recommend.

(The attendant uses compressed air and a dry cloth to wipe the bike after the wash)

The rather compact machine can accommodate everything from a Honda Activa to something like a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy. We do have our reservations about the Honda Gold Wing making it in there, but for everything else, it is spacious enough.

(We opted for the Quick Shine service as well for more lasting results)

As much as the service works, it is environmentally conscious as well and that bodes well for us. EBW recycles the water used for cleaning after every wash as the automated machine's inbuilt tank can store up to 600 litres of water which is treated specifically to get the grime and muck out and is then reused. The new water (stored in a separate and smaller tank) is only used for the final cleaning process in order to minimise wastage.

(For a total of 10-15 minutes spent, the results are impressive)

Now, while it may not be the most detailed cleaning service on offer, Express Bike Works emerges as a cost effective, quick and convenient option to wash two-wheelers. The company founders say that the objective is to club fuel refills and bike wash together, so people do not waste time in getting through both separately. That's why EBW has its service stations at petrol pumps in the country and has tied up with petroleum companies including HPCL, BPCL, Indian Oil and others to expand at more fuel stations. The company has about 36 outlets globally spread across 12 Indian cities as well as in countries including Rwanda, Indonesia, Colombia, Vietnam among others. The firm aims to expand up to 100 outlets by the end of this financial year.

(EBW is spread across 12 Indian cities, but needs to be more accessible to be convenient)

And that's where EBW needs to really catch up, and fast. The whole point of convenience in utilising this service comes from the accessibility of one of these outlets. Express Bike Works won't be "express" enough if the customer needs to travel over four to five kilometres to just get a quick wash. That being said, we would also like the option of thorough detailing at EBW which offer better and more lasting results.

(EBW can be described as quick, economical and convenient)

While absolute motorcycle loyalists may have reservations about the service, Express Bike Works makes sense as a quick in-and-out option. Club the quick wash service every time you plan to tank up and simply avoid killing a good trip because of a murky bike.

