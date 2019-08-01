Exports Help Reduce Impact Of July Sales Drop At Bajaj

Bajaj Auto has come out with the sales numbers for the month of July 2019, announcing a decline of 5 per cent in total sales. Last month the Pune-based company sold a total of 3,81,530 units (motorcycles + commercial vehicles) against the 4,00,343 vehicles sold in July 2018. Bajaj took a heavier hit in the domestic market last month with the company selling 2,05,470 vehicles, a decline of 13 per cent, compared to the 2,37,511 units sold during the same month last year. But the company was able to brace the impact to a certain extent thanks to some growth in export numbers, which stood at 1,76,060, 8 per cent more than July 2018, during which the company exported 1,62,832 vehicles.

Standalone motorcycle sales saw a drop of 3 per cent, selling 3,22,210 two-wheelers, compared to the 3,32,680 sold in July 2018. However, motorcycle sales in July saw a substantial decline of 15 per cent in the domestic market, at 1,70,978 units compared to the 2,01,433 bikes sold during the same month last year. What saved the day at Bajaj was motorcycle exports in July 2019, which grew by a considerable 15 per cent to 1,51,232 units, compared to the 1,31,247 motorcycles exported during the same month in 2018.

Bajaj's commercial vehicle sales took the biggest hit in July 2019 with a drop of 12 per cent to 59,320 units

On the other hand, the commercial vehicle category took the biggest hit in July 2019 with a drop of 12 per cent in overall sales, at 59,320 units, compared to the 67,663 units sold in July 2018. While the drop in domestic sales was an understandable 4 per cent, at 34,492, against the 36,078 units sold during the same month last year, CV exports saw a massive drop of 21 per cent. Last month Bajaj exported 24,828 commercial vehicles from India, compared to the 31,585 units exported in July 2018.

As for the current fiscal numbers, between April and July 2019, Bajaj Auto's total sales accounted for 16,28,704 almost the same as last year, during which the company sold 16,26,984 units. So far, motorcycle sales saw a growth of 3 per cent, at 14,04,837 units compared to 13,62,644 motorcycles sold during the same period in 2018. However, CV sales continue to see a drop of 15 per cent, at 2,23,867, against the 2,64,340 vehicles sold between April-July 2018.

