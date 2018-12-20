New Cars and Bikes in India

Exploring Global Markets With The Mahindra XUV300: Rajan Wadhera

The Mahindra XUV300 will be launched in India in February 2019, and the automaker will be exporting the subcompact SUV to markets overseas soon after.

The Mahindra XUV300 shares its underpinnings with the SsangYong Tivoli

Mahindra & Mahindra finally revealed the production name of its highly anticipated subcompact SUV S201 yesterday. The all-new offering will be called the Mahindra XUV300 upon launch and will be a premium offering in the sub 4-metre SUV segment. The automaker revealed the design details and feature list on the new model that is slated to go on sale in early 2019. The new XUV300 is an extremely important product for Mahindra not only for the Indian market but for its global ambitions as well. In fact, on the sidelines of the launch, Mahindra President - Automotive Sector, Rajan Wadhera told caranbike that the company will be exploring global opportunities with the new XUV300.

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 8 - 9 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Feb 2019

Mahindra has identified markets including Europe, Latin America and South Africa among others where the Mahindra XUV300 could be exported. Wadhera further elaborated that the South African launch is scheduled close to the Indian launch that will take place in the first half of February next year. The Mahindra XUV300 shares its underpinnings with the SsangYong Tivoli, albeit is a comprehensively re-engineered model over its South Korean sibling. In markets like South Africa, where the Tivoli is not sold, the XUV300 has a better chance to establish itself as a premium subcompact SUV taking on the likes of the Ford EcoSport, Nissan Juke, Renault Captur and the likes. The XUV300 could also be exported to the neighbouring SAARC nations where Mahindra already has presence.

8hua9pco

The Mahindra XUV300 will take on the Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the likes

Based on the X100 platform, the Mahindra XUV300 is one of the more refreshing designs to come from the automaker and looks distinctively urban in its appeal. That said, elements from the Mahindra family design and the XUV500 too are visible on the baby SUV. The powertrain is new as well on the XUV300 that uses a 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Mahindra Marazzo, while there will be a newly developed 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol on offer as well. Transmission options will include a manual and possibly an automatic too, at the time of launch.

0 Comments

With respect to features, the Mahindra XUV300 will come loaded with six airbags, LED daytime running lights, push start/stop button, sunroof touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control and more. All four wheels will come with disc brakes with 17-inch alloy wheels on top trims, while the SUV will also get ABS, ESP and EBD on offer. Prices for the Mahindra XUV300 are expected to around ₹ 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

