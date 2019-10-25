Exclusive: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace India Launch In 2020; Specifications Revealed

Volkswagen is ready to set fire to the SUV segments in India with the company planning to offer this bodystyle in most of the popular segments in the country. Volkswagen already has one SUV in India currently - the Tiguan, and it's shared moderate success in the country, but yes, it's a bit too expensive for a five seater compact SUV, however, Volkswagen India is going to change all of that. We broke this news in April 2019, that the Tiguan AllSpace will make its way to India and yes it'll be here by 2020. It's part of the company's product offense for 2020 and it will see cars like the T-Roc and the T-Cross too make its way into the country.

The second generation of the Volkswagen Tiguan was introduced worldwide in 2016 as a short wheelbase and long wheelbase (LWB) model from word go. Most markets got either one or the other and so the badging remained Tiguan in all those cases. The few markets that do get both versions have the bigger car badged as the Tiguan Allspace. And that is now heading to India.

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is longer than the Tiguan and offers more space

The Tiguan Allspace is bigger in dimensions compared to the Tiguan compact SUV and this translates into more space. Back when we broke the story about the Tiguan Allspace coming to India, we didn't have clarity on what spec was coming to the country. Now, however, all has been revealed. The Tiguan Allspace will be offered with 7 seats as standard which will see it compete with the likes of the Honda CR-V, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and even the Mahindra Alturas G4. It will come powered by a 2-litre TSI petrol engine and there'll be no diesel on offer.

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace offered in India will come with 7 seats as standard

A big change however, is that the Tiguan AllSpace will only be available with a 2WD option. There will be no 4WD on offer unlike the Tiguan which currently sells in the market. The 4-Motion all-wheel drive system is standard on the Tiguan compact SUV, but that will be done away with on the Allspace. There will be a 7-speed dual clutch automatic on offer, though.

As far as pricing goes, the Tiguan SUV is currently priced between Rs 28.07 lakh and Rs 31.46 lakh, expect the Tiguan AllSpace to be priced a little higher than that, however, given that 4WD will not be available on the car, we expect it to be priced very competitively and we won't be surprised if it would see a price tag under ₹ 30 lakh.

